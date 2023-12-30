Married At First Sight Season 17 Episode 11: Release timings for all regions

Married At First Sight season 17 never fails to take viewers by surprise with its interesting twists and dramatic couple fights. Episode 11 of the show, Taking It Day by Day, is all set to release on Wednesday, January 3, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show depicts a group of singletons marrying their potential life partners, chosen by relationship experts.

The experimental wedding lasts for eight weeks and the couples also get to go on a honeymoon together. After returning from the trip, the spouses get to decide if they want to stay together or get a divorce. Throughout the show, their bonds are examined and tested by a group of experts. They also help the couples to adjust to their new life while keeping the compatibility in check.

10 episodes of the latest season have been released already but there occurred a week’s delay in the premiere of the next episode. Here’s everything that you need to know when and how to watch the new episode.

Married At First Sight Season 17 Episode 11: Release Date and Time

Since the premiere of season 17, Married At First Sight has kept viewers hooked on their television screens. Be it ugly fights, emotional therapy sessions or exploring romantic equations, no episode arrives without the addition of drama. The trajectory will continue this coming week as viewers will be able to watch episode 11 exclusively on Lifetime.

The next episode is expected to air on Wednesday, January 3 at 8 pm ET. Even though Married At First Sight officially airs on Lifetime, viewers can watch the new updates of the experimental marriages on multiple streaming platforms including Sling, Philo, and DirectTV Stream.

Release timings for all regions:

Timezones Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) Wednesday, January 3, 2024 8 pm Midwest of the US (CT) Wednesday, January 3, 2024 7 pm Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, January 3, 2024 6 pm West Coast of the US (PT) Wednesday, January 3, 2024 5 pm Alaska (AKT) Wednesday , January 3, 2024 4 pm Hawaii (HAT) Wednesday , January 3, 2024 3 pm England (BST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 2 am Italy (CEST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 3 am Spain (CEST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 3 am France (CEST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 3 am Germany (CEST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 3 am Australia (AEST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 11 am India (IST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 6:30 am Japan (JST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 10 am South Korea (KST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 10 am

What to expect from Married At First Sight Season 17 Episode 11?

Wednesday’s episode, Taking It Day By Day, will feature all the spouses spending their one-month marriage anniversaries together. The fun will amplify as the couple will go on romantic adventures from ice skating to exploring the mountains. There’s a lot to unravel but it appears not all the spouses are in the mood for celebration.

One more argument is expected to be telecast in the next episode. It is claimed a text from one of the husbands is about to wreak mental havoc in the mind of their spouse.

What happened on Married At First Sight Season 17 Episode 10?

Episode 10 titled, Breaking Up the Party, had the spouses spending quality time at a potluck dinner but the fun didn’t last long. Dr Pia Holec, a s*x therapist and psychologist on the show made an explosive visit and her discussion with Brennan and Emily wasn’t cordial at all.

Husband Brennan didn’t allow Emily to speak and his constant interruptions were called out by the doctor multiple times. It is no secret, that Brennan and Emily, who wed sight unseen, had a tumultuous start to their marriage. They still struggle to adjust to their married life which is flocked with frequent arguments and misunderstandings.

When Dr. Pia attempted to discover the reason behind Emily’s uncomfortable behavior, the account executive broke down into tears. For those unaware, Brennan has already admitted he wasn’t attracted to his wife after the honeymoon.

When the couple was moving to their shared space, the husband refused to move Emily’s belongings knowing she had an injured wrist. Later at their housewarming, Brennan also failed to impress Emily’s friends.

Apart from Brennan Emily, the other couples exploring their experimental marriage on Married At First Sight season 17 are Michael and Chloe, Becca and Austin, and Clare and Cameron. Meanwhile, Orion asked for a divorce from Lauren right after the honeymoon.

The Decision Day of this season is expected to take place in April 2024. Until then, viewers can continue to watch new drama unfold in the lives of the couples every Wednesday exclusively on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.