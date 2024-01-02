Married at First Sight Season 15 cast: Where are they now?

Married at First Sight's season 15 began airing on July 6, 2023 and had 10 contestants making up five couples. However, the season wasn't particularly successful as all the couples ended up breaking up due to various reasons. That being said, there were no regrets for the show's creators or audience as the show's experimental nature kept them entertained.

Married at First Sight delves into the lives of couples who trust the show's relationship experts to find them a forever partner. These experts try to find the partners based on common traits and psychological similarities. The contestants get to see their partners on the day of their wedding, which gives the show its name.

The series is yet to announce the exact date of the premiere of its season 18 but there is a possibility that it may release in early spring of 2024. Fans may be looking to explore the reasons behind the couples from season 15 being separated and see how they are doing before season 18 begins airing.

Married at First Sight is the US adaptation of the Danish show Gift Ved Første Bilk. It has also been adapted in multiple other countries including the UK and Australia.

Where are Married at First Sight season 15 cast members now?

Season 15 featured 10 individuals who trusted the relationship experts to find them a forever match. They wished for luck to side with them when they took the leap of faith but weren't too successful.

This article will take a look at what the cast members of season 15 of the show are up to.

1) Nate Barnes

During season 15 of the show, Nate Barnes found his forever partner in Stacia Karcher as the chemistry between the couple was palpable. He also appeared in Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now, which was released in November 2022.

At the time, he admitted to having a rift with Stacia but they later patched up even as fans slammed Stacia for being unjust with Nate. Despite his reassurance to the audience about the strength of his marriage, Stacia filed for divorce in December 2022.

Currently, Nate is working as a stock market expert according to his Instagram bio. A link there takes viewers to a page that says "Teaching you to Create/ Monetise/ Invest." Nate also has a YouTube channel that features videos of him teaching fitness training.

2) Stacia Karcher

Stacia Karcher seems to be leading a productive life as well after her separation from Nate Barnes.

She is based in Los Angeles at the moment, and her Instagram bio says she's a real estate investor and a tax accountant. Karcher also has a YouTube channel that has videos of DIY, home decor tips, and lifestyle. She is very active on TikTok and Instagram as well.

3) Justin Hall

Justin Hall via his Instagram/@the_colorgrey

Justin Hall and Alexis Williams left the show married when they said yes to each other on Decision Day. Although when they appeared on Married at First Sight: Reunion, which came out in November 2022, they admitted to having separated following emotional differences.

Justin's Instagram bio says he is a marketing guru and a fitness enthusiast. A link there takes viewers to his podcast, where he talks about men and their emotions.

4) Alexis Williams

Alexis parted ways with William before the Reunion episode of Married at First Sight. They ended things following differences which started with Justin's dog attacking Alexis, and the latter asking Justin to give him up.

Alexis Williams' Instagram bio indicates that she is into fashion and lifestyle. The link there takes fans to her shop for Afro steam caps and her Amazon storefront. She has an LTK account dedicated to fashion and a YouTube channel that has vlogs of her many trips.

5) Lindy Elloway

Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina lasted the longest among all the couples on Married at First Sight. However, fans felt Miguel wasn't being serious about Lindy. They separated on February 23, 2023, and Lindy informed fans about it via her Instagram.

Lindy has a personal blog on which she shares health tips. She is a doctor of physical therapy and a flight attendant. She also has a passion for traveling, which she shares with her viewers through Instagram.

6) Miguel Santiago

Miguel Santiago is not very active on his Instagram account or his poetry account. In his recent posts, Miguel was seen criticizing haters. He was also seen expressing how his views on marriage have changed post the show.

7) Morgan Bell

Morgan Bell married Binh Trinh after a delay as he tested positive for COVID-19 a day before their wedding, on Married at First Sight. Even though she was supportive throughout his recovery, she decided to divorce on Decision Day.

Morgan Bell (Image via Instagram/@missmorgan1337)

Morgan Bell maintains a private Instagram account, so not much can be told about her current life. When she had a personal Instagram, her posts mostly showed her traveling.

8) Binh Trinh

In the Where Are They Now episode that came out in November, Binh said he was taking therapy to cope with his separation from Morgan and the aftereffects of Married at First Sight.

Binh Trinh's Instagram states that he's a model for Naturally Fit Agency LA and a stylist for Express. He is also into fashion and counseling.

9) Krysten Collins

Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein opted for a divorce on Decision Day of Married at First Sight partly because of the differences due to the 9-year age gap. In the Where Are They Now episode, Krysten was seen excited about dating again.

According to her Instagram, she now lives in New York City. The link in her bio takes viewers to her Amazon storefront and her cameo account. She is seen posting pictures of her new abode, NYC, and her social life.

10) Mitch Silverstein

Mitch Silverstein and Krysten Collins also became the couple to say no on the Decision Day following their tumultuous journey on Married at First Sight. Like all the couples on Married at First Sight season 15, this couple couldn't do well either.

Silverstein is a surfer and shows off his surfing skills on Instagram and is also into longboards, bikes, and hip-hop. The link in his bio shows his initiative towards the conservation of the environment. He is also into politics and has his website that can be accessed through his Instagram bio link.

While these couples didn't seem to have made it after the show, fans who are eager to find out what happened in the previous show can catch it on Amazon Prime Video.