Married at First Sight UK 2024: Everything we know so far

Married at First Sight, a Danish reality show, has been adapted in several countries. It's been a while since Married at First Sight UK got done with season 8 and fans have been waiting for signs of a season 9.

The Married at First Sight Reunion showed Tasha and Paul mentioning that their relationship still running strong. Jordan and Erica although still married, were willing to give each other ample time before they made promises forever. Ella Morgan was seen getting emotional at the reunion, following her coming out as a transgender on the show.

The wait for Married at First Sight's season 9 is over as the new season has been confirmed by the production, according to Channel 4 and is expected to come out in fall 2024.

Married at First Sight season 9 expected experts, release date, how to apply and more

Even though the exact release date hasn't been out yet, the new season is confirmed according to Channel 4's website. Season 7 was released in August in 2022, and season 8 came out in September 2023, which means season 9 should be coming out at the start of fall of 2024.

The experts are responsible for carefully pairing the partners who they think are the best suited for marriage. The experts from the last season are also expected to return in the upcoming season.

Last season, the experts were Mel Schilling, a dating coach, and a psychologist, who also gave her expertise in Married at First Sight Australia; Paul Brunson, a life coach and a professional matchmaker. He also appears on Celebs Go Dating.

Charlene Douglas, who is an intimacy expert is also expected to come to the new season season of the show. She has come to be known for her wits and honesty since her 2021 debut on the show.

Applications are now open for Married at First Sight season 9

For people who are looking for a forever partner and are okay with experimenting when it comes to marriage, there is good news. The applications those who want to participate are now open!

They can go and fill out the application form on Channel 4's official website.

The application asks for simple things like vitals and basic information, along with photographs before moving to the more serious section which asks about the applicant's dating views, expectations from their future partner, etc.

The show is known for its edgy nature of experimenting with marriage, and to see if matches are indeed made in heaven or just made by the experts. While most couples on the show end up getting divorced, some really make it and even have children.

Married at First Sight US's rate of successful marriage is 17%, which is quite low, but enough to keep the show afloat.

Till the fans wait for the future season, they can revisit the previous seasons on Channel 4.