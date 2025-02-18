"I’m gonna start traveling by horse" - Netizens react as Delta plane flips while landing in Toronto with no casualties

A Delta flight crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, February 17. It was seen upside-down on the snow-covered ground. In the viral videos from the incident, the Delta Air Lines aircraft was seen flying belly-up on the snow-covered tarmac, and individuals were seen leaving the scene.

After taking off from Minneapolis in Minnesota, Flight 4819, operated by the Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air, crashed during its landing in Toronto at around 2:45 p.m. local time. According to a report from ABC News on the same day, at least 18 passengers were taken to hospitals.

Now, once the news and the videos were uploaded on X, people took to the platform and jokingly wrote under Pop Base’s post that they would be traveling by horse from now on.

“I’m gonna start traveling by horse,” jokingly wrote one user.

Others also echoed the same sentiment as one said that it's better to walk to other places, while another said they won’t be flying for a while now.

“Highly advice to start walking to other cities/countries…,” echoed another user.

“I'm good on flying for awhile,” wrote one X user.

“Won’t catch me on a plane for a long ass time nope nope,” another scared X user said.

On the other hand, other users expressed their concern for the passengers and prayed for their safety. One hoped there would be no casualties, while another said they would be flying to Japan soon and are now scared.

“Praying for all passengers' safe recovery tonight,” one person commented.

“I’m flying to Japan in June from America. We have to go into Canada to get to Japan and I'm so scared because of all these crashes,” said one scared X user.

“Hopefully there's no casualties…,” one X user hoped.

There are no casualties in the Delta Air Lines aircraft crash

Following the crash, the US Federal Aviation Authority announced that all 80 passengers had been evacuated. A viral Instagram video showed firefighters hosing the fuselage while cabin crew assisted passengers in leaving the downed aircraft.

According to Peel Regional Paramedic Services, none of the injuries were deemed to be life-threatening. Three people were critically injured, as per the same ABC outlet. They were transported by air to a hospital in the area.

The group included a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s, and one child. The infant was sent to downtown Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children via ambulance. Thankfully, the hospital reported Monday night that the child was doing well.

According to Peel Regional Paramedics Services, other passengers had minor injuries. John Nelson, a Facebook user who claimed to be on the same plane, told CNN that day that there was no sign of anything out of the ordinary before the landing. They further said:

“We hit the ground, and we were sideways, and then we were upside down... Some people were kind of hanging and needed some help being helped down, and others were able to get down on their own.”

On the other hand, Deborah Flint, the president and CEO of Toronto Pearson, praised the emergency response. According to the same ABC article, Flint stated at a press conference on Monday night:

"There was no loss of life, and this is in due part to our heroic and trained professionals, our first responders at the airport.”

He added that the Federal Aviation Administration and Delta evacuated the passengers and the crew members after the disaster. Twenty-two Most passengers were Canadians. Additionally, Delta then wrote a statement on X on the same day that read:

"Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted…. Delta has cancelled its flights to and from YYZ for the remainder of the evening and has issued a travel waiver…. Delta is working to connect with customers whose flights have been impacted...”

On the other hand, the family members of the injured haven’t said anything yet.

