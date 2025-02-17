What type of plane crashed in Georgia? Police identify two people killed in the mishap at Covington Municipal Airport

A small plane crashed late Saturday, February 15, after taking off from an airport east of Atlanta in the US state of Georgia, killing two people. According to a report by Atlanta News First from February 17, the single-engine aircraft crashed near Covington Municipal Airport at approximately 11.40 pm or 4.40 am GMT Sunday.

The outlet reported that Newton County officers were immediately alerted when tracking data indicated the aircraft was in free fall. Officers reportedly found the aircraft in the woodlands of Newton County, approximately north of the runway.

The same sources reported that two passengers were found and pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's report, officials have identified the crash victims as James Hardee, 62, and Janet Hardee, 59. They were a private pilot and a student pilot, as per Newsweek.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the incident further.

The Georgia plane crash is the second incident in February

According to a Daily Mail report on February 16, police arrived at Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County at approximately 11.21 pm ET on Saturday.

After takeoff at 11 pm, the Federal Aviation Administration lost communication with the Rockwell Commander aircraft and alerted local police. After being informed about the plane crash, the officers arrived at the airport around 11.21 pm.

The Daily Mail reported that the aircraft did not communicate again after takeoff. Just north of the runway, officers discovered the plane crashed in the bushes and confirmed it was a Rockwell Commander.

The latest plane crash occurred just days after Vince Neil's private jet collided with a parked plane on a runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, February 10.

According to an ABC report from February 13, around 2:45 p.m. local time, Neil's private plane, a Learjet 35A, swerved off the runway while attempting to land and struck a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet at Scottsdale Municipal Airport.

The Learjet had four passengers, while the Gulfstream had one. Three people were injured, and one person died as a result of the collision. Critically injured patients were transported to neighboring hospitals in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The Scottsdale Fire Department responded with several trucks to rescue a passenger trapped inside one of the planes. Just before 2.45 p.m. on Monday, the plane crashed off the runway while landing at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona, injuring the rock star's girlfriend as well.

According to the same ABC report, the City of Scottsdale confirmed in a statement that the flight was coming from Austin, Texas.

"According to initial reports, the Learjet’s left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the collision,” a part of the statement said.

Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio stated that firefighters from Glendale, Phoenix, and Scottsdale responded at the airport. He explained that while one man refused medical assistance, it wasn't the one who needed saving.

Other hazmat crews examined and cleaned the surrounding structures. Robinson Law, the musician's representative, issued a statement regarding the plane disaster and said:

“Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

No other information about the victims of the Georgia plane crash has been released.

