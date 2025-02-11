What type of plane crashed in Scottsdale, Arizona? Everything to know

A private jet collided with another at the Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona on Monday, February 10, 2025, resulting in one death. According to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 35A swerved off the runway and crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet.

Per the authorities, the Learjet, arriving from Austin, Texas, experienced a failure in the left landing gear, causing it to veer off course and crash.

Per Captain Dave Folio with the Scottsdale Fire Department, four others were injured in the accident. On the Learjet, which was carrying four people onboard, one unidentified person died, two were critically injured, and one suffered minor injuries.

Another victim, who was in the Gulfstream at the time, didn't want medical treatment.

According to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport, the runway was temporarily shut down (six hours) until emergency officials cleared the accident site.

The Learjet that crashed at Scottsdale Airport belonged to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil

Per Dave Folio, the two critically injured victims were rushed to the trauma center, while the third Learjet victim was treated at a local hospital. He added that the family members of the deceased victim were notified.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this," Folio said.

It was revealed that the Learjet belonged to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, who was not in the plane when the crash occurred. In a statement shared on X, Neil's representative Worrick Robinson, IV, revealed that there were two passengers and two pilots on his plane.

While the statement did not elaborate on the victim or the cause of the accident, it added:

"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

According to Fox 10, Mötley Crüe had previously released another statement on X, which was soon taken down. It reportedly explained that one of the pilots was tragically killed, and Vince's girlfriend was one of the people injured.

Per the outlet, Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky released a statement expressing her condolences to those involved in the accident and thanked the first responders. She noted that both local and federal agencies are investigating the crash.

Scottsdale Airport is a popular landing spot for private jets, especially during major events like the Waste Management Open Golf Tournament (or Phoenix Open), which takes place just a few miles away.

This is the fourth aviation accident that occurred in the United States in the last two weeks. On January 29, a commercial jetliner and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near the Potomac River, killing 67.

On January 31, a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia, leaving seven casualties. Last week, another commuter plane crashed in Alaska, which led to the death of all 10 passengers on board.

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue to investigate the latest crash.

