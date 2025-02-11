What is Vince Neil's net worth? Mötley Crüe's vocalist owns one of the planes involved in Scottsdale crash

American musician Vince Neil is the owner of one of the flights involved in the fatal plane crash that happened in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 10, around 2:50 pm local time. The concerned flight was a Learjet 35A, which according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), was coming from Austin, Texas. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that when the plane tried to land at Scottsdale, its left main gear failed. Subsequently, it veered off the runway and crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, there were five victims of the plane crash including one dead, two in serious condition, and another one with non-life-threatening injuries – all of whom were aboard the Vince Neil-owned flight. Meanwhile, the fifth victim was inside the Gulfstream 200 and allegedly didn’t want medical attention.

In the wake of the crash, Mötley Crüe shared a statement via his X account.

“On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane… Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today,” part of the post from Vince’s representative Worrick Robinson IV read.

It further mentioned how “more specific details” were unavailable as it was “a rapidly evolving situation” and there is an “ongoing investigation.” As reported by Fox 10 Phoenix, a prior now-deleted statement mentioned that the pilot had succumbed, while the co-pilot and two passengers, including the artist’s girlfriend suffered injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

For those unaware, Vince Neil is best known as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe. His wealth is estimated to be around $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

More about Vince Neil’s fortune amid Scottsdale plane crash

Vince Neil is the on-again, off-again frontman of Mötley Crüe who has earned the majority of his fortune from the band’s proceeds and also a solo career. He joined as the lead vocalist in 1981 after the group’s formation and contributed to the commercially successful and popular studio albums, Too Fast for Love and Shout at the Devil.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Neil’s alcoholism, missing rehearsals, and lack of involvement in Mötley Crüe’s creative process reportedly led to his termination from the band in 1991. Thereafter, he pursued as a solo artist and earned significant fame with his debut and sophomore albums, Exposed and Carved in Stone.

In 1997, the band and Vince mutually agreed to reunite, except for founding drummer Tommy Lee, who parted with Mötley Crüe. Lee later returned to tour in 2005 and joined his former bandmates for their 2008 album, Saints of Los Angeles. Notably, Neil stayed with the band until their 2015 retirement and was also part of it for its 2018 reunion.

Meanwhile, in 2010, the now-64-year-old Californian unveiled another solo album, Tattoos & Tequila. Apart from his music career, Vince Neil also tried his hand at various business ventures including bars and grills, attire stores, tattoo parlors, vineyards, poker tournaments, a tequila brand, gentleman's clubs, as well as indoor football teams.

Vince Neil has also earned his fortune via real estate investment. Per Times Herald Online, he put his Danville mansion on the market for $2.58 million in 2015. The property was located in the posh suburban area outside Oakland and San Francisco. That same year, he faced fraud allegations and was sued for “questionable investments” as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Over the years, Vince Neil has faced a number of legal issues. According to a CTV News report dated May 12, 2012, he was accused of assault, battery, and DUIs. Moreover, Los Angeles Times reported on January 10, 1985, that he was charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Subsequently, Neil had to pay fines and settlements worth millions of dollars. As per the court documents obtained by The Blast on July 8, 2019, he was ordered to pay his legal team an upstanding $170,000 in legal fees.

