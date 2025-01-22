Is Barron Trump relaunching his luxury real estate venture in spring 2025? Business partner clarifies viral report

Last week, on January 17, Newsweek reported that Barron Trump—the youngest son of President Donald Trump—launched a real estate business back in July 2024. The article revealed that it was a joint venture with two other business partners, registered as Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., and was a luxury real estate business.

An article published in The New York Times on January 21 revealed that the company, which was registered in Wyoming last July, was dissolved four months later. It had listed Trump's Palm Beach property, Mar-a-Lago, as its principal address.

One of Barron's co-founders, Cameron Roxburgh, told the media outlet on Tuesday that their company wasn't dissolved but temporarily paused to avoid election-related media attention amidst the ongoing presidential campaigns last year.

Roxburgh, who also happened to be Barron's classmate in high school, told The Post that they were involved in "working out logistics" at the time and "might relaunch" in the spring of 2025.

Roxburgh and Barron attended the Oxbridge Academy together. It was a Palm Beach school with its tuition fee being $40,000 a year. Per the co-founder, their company is aimed at focusing on high-end real estate projects—such as golf courses and other luxury properties—across Utah, Idaho, and Arizona.

One of Barron Trump's business partners has a real estate firm in his family

Expand Tweet

Besides Cameron Roxburgh, Carter Fulcher is the other business partner involved in Barron Trump's luxury real estate venture. Per The New York Post, Fulcher's family runs a well-known real estate firm in Idaho. Like Barron, Carter also has political connections, with the Republican Congressman Russ Fulcher being his cousin.

However, Roxburgh clarified to the media outlet that the Congressman was not involved in their project in any manner. Roxburgh added that their venture hasn't taken any financial backing from the Trump Organization as of now either.

Roxburgh did mention that Barron Trump has already received "private advice" about the business from his father. Their goal is to operate as a subsidiary of President Trump's global empire one day.

As the 78-year-old handles his presidency, his older children—Don Jr., 41, and Eric, 47—are running the Trump Organization in his stead.

Richard Painter—the ethics lawyer of former President George W. Bush—told Newsweek that the business dealings of Trump's sons could pose challenges for the president if he invests or has any financial interest attached to them that he hasn't disclosed publicly.

"To stay clean the President needs to not receive any money from any of these businesses or he has to disclose it," Painter added.

The attorney emphasized the vitality of Donald Trump not doing "anything in his official capacity that tries to promote these businesses or help them along. That would be an abuse of public office."

According to Reuters, The Trump Organization, in a press release posted on X by Eric Trump, announced the appointment of lawyer William Burck as an outside ethics adviser in order to avoid conflicts of interest. Burck is a managing partner of U.S. trial firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and longtime Republican.

Barron Trump helped his father with the 2024 campaign strategy

Expand Tweet

While Barron Trump has stayed away from the spotlight from his father's career in the past, he was reportedly instrumental to Trump's 2024 campaign strategy, per The New York Post.

Talking about her son's advice to Donald Trump on key connections for the campaign, Melania Trump told Fox News that he was "very vocal" and brought in "so many young people."

Jason Miller, a senior Trump adviser, also praised Barron's contributions to the cause in a conversation with Sky News. Revealing that the podcast appearances with Joe Rogan, Theo Von, and Logan Paul were his recommendations, Miller added:

"Hats off to the young man... Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold."

Barron Trump's interest in luxury real estate comes after his father built a brand on such properties and resorts. Currently 18 years old, he is studying at New York University's Stern School of Business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback