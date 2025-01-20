  • home icon
What type of hat was Melania Trump wearing at the inauguration? Memes comparing her to the Hamburglar go viral

By Jeevika Malhotra
Modified Jan 20, 2025 19:59 GMT
The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President - Source: Getty
The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President - Source: Getty

Melania Trump’s inauguration outfit on January 20, 2025, sparked a flurry of online reactions, with her choice of headwear becoming a major talking point. The former First Lady donned a custom double-breasted navy coat by Adam Lippes, paired with a matching boater-style hat by Eric Javits, both of whom are American designers.

While her ensemble exuded sophistication and patriotism, social media users quickly drew humorous comparisons to pop culture characters, most notably the Hamburglar from McDonald's advertisements.

Google searches for "Melania Trump hat" spiked on Monday morning as she appeared alongside President-elect Donald Trump for the inaugural events, including tea at the White House and a prayer service. While the ensemble was described as "classic" by publications like Page Six, Twitter users' reactions leaned more comedic. One viral tweet read:

"Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburglar?"

Besides Comparisons to the Hamburglar becoming particularly prominent, one tweet showcased a side-by-side photo with the caption, "Fast food of one type or another." Memes featuring the fast-food mascot circulated widely, adding a humorous twist to the day's proceedings.

Melania Trump's hat draws inspiration from British royal style

The boater hat's design is reportedly influenced by British royal fashion. Acting Deputy Fashion Director for The Telegraph, Tamara Abraham noted that Melania's hat seemed "borrowed from the British royal style playbook."

This marked a departure from her 2017 inaugural outfit, where she wore a powder blue Ralph Lauren dress and cropped jacket, a look widely likened to Jackie Kennedy's iconic style.

For this year's inauguration, Melania's navy outfit, complemented by black leather gloves and dark blue suede pumps, was designed to align with her husband's attire. Adam Lippes expressed pride in crafting the coat, stating to The New York Post:

"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today we had the honor to dress our First Lady. Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."

Melania Trump has long been known for her fashion-forward choices, often blending international and domestic designers. Her 2017 inaugural outfit featured Ralph Lauren, paying homage to an American design icon. She wore a custom gown by Hervé Pierre for her first inaugural ball, which was later donated to the Smithsonian's "First Ladies" exhibit.

Reflecting on her style evolution, Melania has alternated between showcasing American craftsmanship and incorporating pieces from luxury brands like Valentino, Dior, and Hermès.

Melania Trump wore a powder blue Ralph Lauren dress during Donald Trump&#039;s 2017 presidential inauguration (Image via Getty)
Melania Trump wore a powder blue Ralph Lauren dress during Donald Trump's 2017 presidential inauguration (Image via Getty)

Her decision to wear American designers at this year's inauguration aligns with the event's patriotic undertones. Eric Javits, the designer behind her boater hat, is known for creating timeless headwear that often incorporates modern elements.

Melania Trump's presence at the inauguration marked her return to public events after leaving the White House in 2021. Despite speculation, she confirmed she has no plans to re-enter political life or take on an active role in future administrations. Instead, she continues to focus on personal endeavors while maintaining her signature elegance in the public eye.

Edited by Riya Peter
