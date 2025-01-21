Video of Theo Von falling backward and breaking his chair sitting with Logan and Jake Paul at Trump’s inauguration goes viral

A video from President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony from Monday, January 20, has gone viral over X. In the video, Theo Von - the American comedian who was attending the ceremony, was captured falling backward from the chair he was sitting on. He was sitting around Logan and Jake Paul at the event.

Expand Tweet

The video, which was shared by @FearedBuck on X on Tuesday, January 21, has since gone viral, receiving over 8.6 million views, 105K likes, and 3K retweets. Here are some of the comments on the tweet:

"This is one of those stories he tells that no one believes 'yeah man this one time I fell out of my chair at the presidential inauguration'." - commented an X user.

"Yeah a comedian "accidentally" fell down with one of the world's biggest social media influencers "accidentally" filming. Sure." - wrote another.

"Theo Von breaking a chair at the inauguration? That's peak comedy gold, blending humor with political theater. The Paul brothers must've had a field day. But now the American taxpayer has to cover the cost of that chair" - added a third one.

"At least he'll get at least 5 minutes of material from this. 20 if he incorporates the Paul brothers." - posted a fourth user.

Trump signed multiple executive orders after he was sworn in on Monday

Expand Tweet

Trump's Presidential inauguration was followed by the 47th President signing multiple executive orders, including one that was meant to pardon about 1,600 people imprisoned in connection with the January 6 Capital riots. Per BBC, many of them are expected to be released within hours.

In his inaugural ceremony, the 78-year-old also spoke up about it being the beginning of the golden age of America. He also emphasized his role as a "peacemaker and a unifier".

Another executive order signed by the president had granted TikTok an extension of 75 days until the ban law came into effect. The platform also wrote a statement thanking Trump, saying:

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

It continued:

"It's a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

As new users reopened the app on their smartphones, they were greeted with this message:

"Welcome back! Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!"

The president's extension comes after Congress had passed a measure, granting TikTok a 270-window to be sold to an American institution or be banned from the US.

Expand Tweet

However, instead of taking the decision to sell itself to a US-based institution, the app has chosen to pursue a legal challenge on First Amendment grounds that led to a failure at the Supreme Court last week.

Trump also established a DOGE - the Department of Government Efficiency - as an advisory board, and not an official government department. In addition, the 78-year-old also ordered the Federal government to restore the freedom of speech, preventing government censorship of free speech. He has chosen to hold the former government officials "accountable for election interference."

Another video that went viral from Trump's inauguration ceremony was of Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk glued to their phone at the president's oath-taking ceremony. They were standing next to Jeff Bezos and his fiancee at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback