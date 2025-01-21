"The Return of the King" — Elon Musk tweets throwback photo of Trump's X account being suspended side-by-side with him taking over POTUS' account

On Tuesday, January 21, Elon Musk tweeted about Donald Trump's return on X by sharing two screenshots side-by-side in a picture. The first screenshot displayed the previous account of the 47th President - @realDonaldTrump - being suspended on the platform.

Meanwhile, the second one is of his old X account (username: @POTUS), displaying that the President had returned to the platform in January 2025. Musk captioned the tweet: "The Return of the King".

The "return" of the 47th president on the social media platform comes four years after the 78-year-old handed over the account to Joe Biden in 2021, while his personal account was suspended.

The platform later declared the reason behind Trump's account suspension as "the risk of further incitement of violence" in a blog.

The incident took place on January 8, 2021, when the 78-year-old tweeted about not attending the inauguration ceremony of his competitor, Joe Biden, on January 20. Trump's tweet came two days after the Capitol Riots took place in Washington.

Because the attack on the Capitol Building came from a mob of the President's supporters, his tweets were seen as statements that could further mobilize different audiences leading to more violence.

X claimed that his tweets were in violation of "the Glorification of Violence Policy," leading to his account's suspension.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022, he reinstated his account. The Tesla CEO was also one of the global tech leaders who were invited to attend the 47th President's inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20.

Trump's presidential inauguration was attended by Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tim Cook

Besides Elon Musk, many other "tech titans" and "media moguls" were in attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday, Daily Mail reports.

The service, which took place inside the St. John's church in the capital and the Capitol Rotunda, was attended by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg - the Meta CEO, and Apple's CEO, Tim Cook.

Bezos' fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, and Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, were also present at the ceremony.

Among other familiar faces spotted at the service were Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, podcaster Joe Rogan, and media mogul, Rupert Murdoch. Evan Spiegel - the CEO of Snapchat, and Gianni Infantino - the president of FIFA, were also present at the ceremony.

Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the UK, was also spotted, seated near Bezos and his fiancee. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is the President's presumptive nominee for Secretary of Health, and Pete Hegseth, who could potentially be picked as his Secretary of Defense, were also present.

Trump signed multiple executive orders after being sworn in

According to CNN Politics, Donald Trump signed a series of executive actions after being sworn in as the 47th President of the US on Monday.

He revoked 78 of Joe Biden's policies, followed by actions aimed at prompting an immigration crackdown and the withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement.

The 47th President also pardoned the US Capitol rioters from January 6, 2021, covering more than 1,500 people. The 78-year-old also stayed true to his promise of preventing TikTok from going dark in the country.

An executive action he signed yesterday delays the enforcement of the TikTok ban law for 75 days. It also gives the president broad discretion on how to enforce the ban after the extension period.

Ahead of the 47th President's arrival in the White House, Joe Biden told reporters that he was "feeling good. It's a beautiful day," Daily Mail reported. His message for the day was of "joy" and "hope."

The 46th President also confirmed that he had left behind a letter for the 78-year-old that will await him when he enters the Oval Office. However, when asked about the letter's contents, Biden replied: "That's between Trump and me."

