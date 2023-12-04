Who is Rachel Johnson's husband? Boris Johnson's sister blasted on social media after calling COVID inquiry 'scapegoating'

In the wake of Rachel Johnson's recent statement on the ongoing COVID inquiry, social media platforms have become a battleground of opinions. The accomplished author, journalist, and sister to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been central to public discourse.

Rachel Johnson has not shied away from expressing her opinions on the government's handling of the pandemic. In a podcast with two of Westminster's best-connected journalists, Sky News's Sam Coates and Politico's Jack Blanchard, she said,

"100% it's about scapegoating because, as I said, it's already been agreed that lockdown was the right thing to do."

In July 2023, Boris Johnson's brother-in-law, Ivo Dawnay, had trouble using a currency exchange in another country because he was labeled a 'politically exposed person' (PEP). However, his involvement in politics was brief.

Rachel Johnson suggests the government was not well equipped:

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, Rachel Johnson joined a podcast with Sky News and Politico. She shared her views on how the inquiry is progressing and the potential takeaways from her brother, Boris Johnson's testimony.

While calling the COVID inquiry 'scapegoating,' she further added,

"Therefore, the only questions they can really ask is, was it done properly? And if not, who do we blame? So, this is going to follow the model of all public inquiries in recent years. Rather than learn lessons for the future, for the next pandemic, which is going to come down the pike. They are spending £100m of taxpayers' money working out who to blame most for the past rather than using that money to get our pandemic plan or our pandemic response geared up and match fit for the next pandemic. It is driving me mad."

Rachel's comments underscore a nuanced perspective on the government's actions during a challenging period, as she called the government "ill-equipped" in her podcast,

"It was an ill-equipped government to take these massive decisions that affected the everyday lives of the entire country because they only had four blokes basically in the room, you know, Matt Hancock, Cummings, Michael Gove, and the one we are not mentioning [supposedly Mr Johnson],"

Social media users have expressed their opinions on Rachel Johnson's bold statements regarding the COVID inquiry and defending her brother.

However, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to issue an apology for the early handling of the pandemic during his testimony.

During the podcast, she acknowledged the mistakes made by her brother's government. Rachel Johnson also noted some positive actions and suggested that the government's services should be recognized and applauded.

Who is Rachel Johnson's husband?

Ivo Dawnay, the husband of Mr Johnson's sister Rachel, is a well-known journalist. He was blocked from using currency exchange abroad during his trip to Mexico in July 2023.

However, it happened due to the label of 'politically exposed person' (PEP). Being a PEP meant he could not exchange money abroad, even though his political involvement was brief and insignificant.

This incident reflects a trend where people involved in politics, like Nigel Farage, have faced issues with their bank accounts. Mr. Ivo Dawnay wrote in the Spectator,

"Nigel Farage and I don't have too much in common beyond liking a pint and a cigar. Yet I now discover a link: we are both PEPs. Such a handle may not be a total surprise to Nigel. But it certainly was to me – especially as I found out from an official at the bureau de change in the baggage hall of Mexico City airport."

However, the city minister, Andrew Griffith, has asked the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to investigate this situation quickly.