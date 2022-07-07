“It’s time” - Chelsea Twitter makes hilarious request as Boris Johnson resigns as Britain's Conservative Party leader

Following the announcement that Boris Johnson has resigned as the leader of Britain's Conservative Party, Chelsea have made their feelings clear on who should take over the job with a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

Following weeks of scandal and speculation, Johnson finally stepped down as leader of the Conservative party on Thursday afternoon (July 7). This has led to speculation as to who will be next in line for the most important job in British politics.

The Blues have put a name forward that would surely be popular among their own fanbase as they posted a picture of a banner that is on display at Stamford Bridge.

The 'Tuchel for PM' flag just goes to show the German manager's popularity at the London club. The German has brought success to the west London club since being appointed as Frank Lampard's successor in January 2021.

Tuchel guided the Blues to their second Champions League triumph last year thanks to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final. The team would go on to claim the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup that followed.

Despite a turbulent campaign for Chelsea last season which was severely hampered by ownership issues off the pitch, Tuchel managed to guide his side to both domestic cup finals. The Blues also managed a third-place finish in the Premier League, all while deflecting attention away from the controversy upstairs at the club.

Tuchel Cam @TuchelCam Tuchel cam for 22/23 Home Kit launch 📸 Tuchel cam for 22/23 Home Kit launch 📸 https://t.co/1dxXCSPSUQ

Former Chelsea defender believes Thomas Tuchel already has Romelu Lukaku replacement

A major issue that Tuchel had to deal with in the most recent campaign was despondent striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian made no secret of his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge following his club-record transfer from Inter Milan last summer.

Following a disastrous 12 months, Lukaku has rejoined the Serie A side on loan, but Glen Johnson believes the Blues already have a ready-made replacement.

The former full-back told The Express:

"I think Chelsea are going to be reluctant to spend scary money again considering what happened with the Romelu Lukaku signing. If it was up to me, then I’d give Armando Broja a chance rather than spending £80 million on a replacement. I’d rather get it wrong with a player that I’ve already got, rather than get it wrong by spending £80 million."

"Broja is technically good in front of goal but I don’t know how good he is yet. He did score some fantastic goals for Southampton but, let’s face it, Southampton aren’t Chelsea. He’s going to get more goal-scoring opportunities at Chelsea and he’s technically good enough to score more next season."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. 🔵 #CFC Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. https://t.co/p9ebluz9t3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far