Everything to know about Learjet 35A, the business jet involved in plane crash at Scottsdale airport

A Learjet 35A business jet owned by Mötley Crüe band member, Vince Neil, collided with another plane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, leaving one person dead. Per Fox 10 Phoenix, it was initially disclosed that Neil’s girlfriend and another passenger that accompanied her were injured. However, the said information has since been retracted. The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over investigating the accident.

ABC News reported that the incident occurred on February 10, 2025. The Learjet 35A, a midsize business jet, crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 around 2:45 pm. Significant damage was caused to the latter aircraft after the left main gear of Neil’s jet failed at landing. In a statement shared on X, singer Neil’s spokesperson confirmed that he was not onboard the flight, which had departed from Austin, Texas.

According to Captain Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department, first responders attended to five patients, out of which one was pronounced dead upon arrival, three others were transported to a local hospital and another person refused medical treatment.

As per the description on Jet Advisors' website, the Learjet 35A model is best known for its range and its ability to fly 2,056 miles nonstop on low fuel burn. It can hold a maximum of eight passengers in its panel. The jet is 12.9 feet long, 4.9 feet wide and 4.3 feet high. There is also 40 cubic feet of baggage space which can hold around eight standard-sized suitcases.

The Learjet 35A model received certain attention-grabbing honors like being selected to use as a military jet. Taking on the same role, it now operates with the name of C-21. The celebrity-favorite air vehicle was also the first ever private jet to land at Denver International Airport following the opening of their new runway.

Mötley Crüe initially identified the passengers on the Learjet 35A flight

CBS News reported on February 10, 2025, that Mötley Crüe initially posted a statement to X, alleging that the pilot of the Learjet 35A flight was killed and the band member Vince Neil’s girlfriend and a friend of hers were reportedly injured.

The post was later taken down and replaced with a statement that did not identify the passengers or the specifics of who were injured. The new statement reads:

“For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation.”

Following the Learjet 35A accident, the Scottsdale Airport posted on X that the runway is temporarily shut down and all services on the runway will remain closed until the rescue team clears the accident site. As per their website, there are no commercial flights or airline service at the airport. It is reportedly the home of the region’s corporate aircrafts.

Meanwhile, the Scottsdale Airport recently experienced one of their busiest times of the year as the PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open was held over the weekend in Scottsdale.

