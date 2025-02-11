How long have Vince Neil and Rain Hannah been together? Mötley Crüe singer’s girlfriend hospitalized after Scottsdale plane crash

On the afternoon of February 10, a midsize business jet owned by musician and Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed at a private airport in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Learjet 35A was arriving from Austin, Texas when it veered off the runway, reportedly due to a malfunction of its left main gear, and crashed into another midsize business jet, a parked Gulfstream 200.

The incident resulted in the death of the pilot of the Learjet 35A, while the co-pilot and two passengers sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital, as reported by Fox 10 Phoenix based on a now-deleted statement from Mötley Crüe via X.

Although Vince Neil was not onboard, his girlfriend Rain Hannah, her friend Ashley, and their two dogs survived the crash. TMZ reported that Hannah suffered five broken ribs.

Meanwhile, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department, a fifth victim refused medical attention and remained inside the parked Gulfstream 200, as reported by Fox 10 Phoenix. The SFD also noted that the crash left one dead, two in critical condition, and two others with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vince Neil and Rain Hannah have been a long-term couple, together since 2011. Before that, the Tattoos & Tequila singer was married four times.

Mötley Crüe lead vocalist Vince Neil has been in a long-term relationship with makeup artist Rain Hannah for the past 14 years. The couple maintains a low profile and occasionally appears on each other’s social media, where they are seen enjoying time together at a horse ranch.

They are dog parents and have raised a Yorkshire Terrier named California “Cali” Wolf together. Tragically, Cali was “brutally hunted” by neighborhood dogs in June 2020, as Rain revealed on her Instagram. Following this, the couple adopted three new dogs: Thumbelina, Wilhelmina, and Madalene.

Vince Neil has been married four times. In 1981, he wed Beth Lynn, and they divorced in 1985. The couple had one daughter, Elizabeth Ashley Wharton, born in October 1983. Four years later, Neil married mud wrestler and fashion model Sharise Ruddell, and they welcomed their daughter, Skylar Lynnae Neil, in March 1991, who died at the age of 4. This marriage also ended in divorce in 1993.

That same year, Vince began dating actress and Playboy model Heidi Mark and became engaged soon after. They married in 2000 but separated in 2001 after several attempts at reconciliation. Vince Neil married his fourth wife, Lia Gerardini, in 2005, with the ceremony officiated by his friend and rapper MC Hammer. They announced their separation in 2010 and subsequently divorced.

Vince's first child, son Neil Jason Wharton, was born in October 1978 to his high school girlfriend, Tami Jones. In 2011, Vince faced charges of assault, battery, and disorderly conduct following an altercation with one of his former girlfriends, Alicia Jacobs.

Following Monday’s plane crash, Neil’s representative, Worrick Robinson IV, released a statement posted on X by Mötley Crüe.

“On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane… Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today,” part of the statement read.

The post further mentioned that “more specific details” were unavailable as it was “a rapidly evolving situation” and there is an “ongoing investigation.” According to TMZ, emergency responders arrived at the scene after the collision, and the Scottsdale Airport runways were temporarily closed off for investigation.

The outlet also reported that the Learjet 35A was registered to a Hollywood-based company called Chromed, owned by Vince Neil.

