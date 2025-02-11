Was Vince Neil on board the plane involved in Scottsdale crash? Mötley Crüe's vocalist's girlfriend Rain Andreani hospitalized

Mötley Crüe member Vince Neil's plane recently crashed at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. Notably, the singer was not inside the jet when the incident happened on February 10, 2025, during the afternoon hours.

Speaking to TMZ on the day of the incident, Mötley Crüe manager Allen Kovac also confirmed that Neil was safe. However, Vince Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah, and her friend Ashley were inside the plane along with their dogs, and Rain was injured in the ribs. Hannah and Ashley have already been hospitalized.

Vince Neil's legal representative Worrick Robinson also gave more details about the crash in a statement shared with USA Today and it says:

"At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane."

The statement mentioned that other details related to the crash are yet to be made official as it is a "rapidly evolving situation" and an investigation has been launched for the same. It ended by saying:

"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

According to USA Today, one person was reported dead in the incident and a few others were injured, where two of them are currently critical.

Vince Neil's group to help the family of the deceased after the airport crash

Scottsdale Airport spokesperson Kelli Kuester told USA Today that the collision happened after the left gear of the plane that was supposed to land at the airport seemingly failed while landing. The outlet also stated that Vince Neil's jet was registered to a company called Chromed in Hollywood, Inc.

The jet to which Vince's plane crashed was a Gulfstream 200 business jet, which had been parked at the airport since last month. The runway was closed for some time after the incident and one of the victims had to be rescued by the Scottsdale Fire Department after the individual failed to come out of one of the jets.

Worrick Robinson's statement to USA Today also disclosed that apart from Hannah and Ashley, there were two pilots inside. Vince Neil's band Mötley Crüe said in a now-deleted statement shared through X (formerly Twitter) that the pilot lost his life and the co-pilot has also been transported to a local hospital.

The statement added that Hannah and Ashley's injuries were "not life-threatening" and continued:

"Mötley Crüe will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot – stand by for an announcement very soon."

A report by Daily Mail stated that the Gulfstream 200 business jet is owned by a company called WW Aviation Inc. While responding to the incident, Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky stated that they have contacted the airport and other officials for further updates on the incident.

While Vince has not announced any new solo project from his side or with his band for now, he will join Mötley Crüe for The Las Vegas Residency, where the group will perform at Dolby Live in the casino hotel Park MGM between March 28 and April 19, as per The Music Universe.

