"DRAKES BACK TO WORK… SO AM I!" — DJ Khaled announces new album Aalam of God releasing this year with movie trailer

On February 4, 2025, DJ Khaled announced his new album, Aalam of God, with a seven-minute movie trailer featuring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos.

In the trailer, DJ Khaled revealed the LP contained two Drake songs, which he also mentioned in the X post announcing the album. He also mentioned Rihanna in the post, writing:

"FYI… DRAKES BACK TO WORK… SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH DRAKES ! @Drake For more info PRAISE GOD God is the Greatest All Glory to God NEW ALBUM 2025 Ayo Juan matter of fact..send that record over to @rihanna .. u know…I JUST WANNA BREATHE - THE AIR THAT RIHANNA BREATHES - yo RIH everyTING locked EVERYTING locked in."

DJ Khaled and Drake have collaborated on several tracks like Greece, To The Max, and No New Friends. Their first collaboration was on Khaled's track Fed Up, from his 2010 album Victory.

DJ Khaled's upcoming album is named after his son

DJ Khaled's upcoming album, Aalam of God, is named after the record producer's five-year-old son, Aalam. Khaled explained the meaning behind his son's name in a December 2024 Facebook post, writing:

"“Aalam of God” translates to “the world of God” in Arabic, essentially referring to the entire universe or the realm of existence considered as being under God’s dominion and control; “Aalam” simply means “world” or “universe” in Arabic. THE GREAT AALAM !"

Aalam of God will be Khaled's 14th studio album, following his 2022 album God Did. The album's seven-minute trailer was directed by DJ Khaled himself and Eif Rivera. It followed Khaled on the run with Ramos to protect his album from Wahlberg, whose henchmen were tracking them to steal the LP. In the trailer, Wahlberg mentioned that the LP has two Drake songs, saying:

“Did you get it?. This guy’s two Drake songs on there. What if he’s got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f**king street?”

Later, Ramos is revealed to have his own agenda: to betray Khaled and steal the album for himself. However, Khaled manages to evade him with the LP in his possession. According to Billboard, the trailer's final shot previews a song seemingly titled God Is on Our Side, presumed to be part of the album's tracklist.

The record producer also asked people to listen to the album in order "from the intro to the outro." He also mentions Rihanna as he walks towards a private jet with his album in the trailer's closing shot, telling his associate,

"Send Rihanna the record.”

It is unclear whether Rihanna will appear on Khaled's upcoming album. The Umbrella singer hasn't released a solo song in over eight years, following her 2016 album, Anti. However, she has been featured in songs by artists like Kanye West, Drake, and PartyNextDoor. Rihanna and Khaled have also collaborated on the latter's 2017 track, Wild Thoughts, featuring Bryson Tiller.

Aalam of God is expected to be released sometime later this year. The exact date has yet to be announced.

