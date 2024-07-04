When was the last time Rihanna released a song? Exploring 12 songs by the singer since her last album Anti

Rihanna is an American singer, actress and entrepreneur. She made her debut in 2005 with her studio album, Music of the Sun.

The Barbadian singer last released her eighth studio album, Anti, in January 2016. The album featured hit singles, like Work, Needed Me and Love On The Brain. Although the Umbrella singer hasn't released a new album in the last eight years, songs from Anti continue to appear on Billboard 200, per Forbes.

While she hasn't left music, Rihanna stepped away from making music to launch her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017 and launched Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand in 2018.

In a conversation with Interview Magazine in April 2024, there was no clear indication of a ninth record, but she added that she had something in mind:

"My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

12 songs by Rihanna since her last album Anti release

Although fans will have to wait for some time until the release of a new album, here's a look at 12 songs that Rihanna has released since her last album release.

#1 Famous by Kanye West

Vogue 95th Anniversary Party. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vogue)

Rihanna's vocals are featured on Kanye's fourth track, Famous. The song is the lead single of Ye's album Life Of Pablo.

The controversial music video depicted wax figures of Kanye, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, George W. Bush, Donald Trump, Anna Wintour, Rihanna and other celebrities sleeping naked on the bed. A source told Hollywood Life that even RiRi was also "upset" with the music video.

#2 Too Good by Drake

Canadian rapper Drake's album Views came three months after Anti was released. Rihanna was featured on Too Good, which was later promoted as the album's fifth single.

In an interview with Zane Lowe in 2016, Drake revealed that the song came to "fruition" after they worked on Work together.

#3 This Is What You Came For

This Is What You Came For marked the second collaboration between RiRi and Calvin released after their hit collaboration on We Found Love in 2011. Harris and Taylor Swift used the pseudonym, Nils Sjöberg were credited as songwriters and producers of the song.

#4 Nothing Is Promised

Nothing Is Promised was dropped as the first single from Ransom 2 by Hip-hop producer Mike Will Made. It marked Mike and RiRi's second collaboration after Pour It Up, which appeared on her 2012 album, Unapologetic.

#5 Sledgehammer

Released as the official soundtrack for Star Trek Beyond, Sledgehammer featured a sci-fi theme.

In a conversation with Vogue in 2016, Floria Sigismondi, the music director revealed that the video was shot completely on IMAX and that she wanted the Diamond singer to stand out in an "orange" attire from the background.

#6 Selfish

Rihanna's vocals were featured on Selfish from Future's 2017 album Hndrxx. This song also marked the duo's reunion after collaborating on Loveeeeeee Song off Rihanna's album Unapologetic.

#7 Loyalty

RiRi featured on Kendrick Lamar's Loyalty, which is a part of the critically acclaimed album, Damn. The single also earned her the Grammy for Best Rap/ Sung Performance in 2017.

#8 Wild Thoughts

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH . (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

RiRi joined DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller to deliver a chart-topping hit. The song debuted at No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Rihanna's 31st top-10 hit in the US. The song appeared to sample Santana and the Product G&B’s 1999 hit Maria Maria.

#9 Lemon

Lead single from N.E.R.D's fifth studio album, No One Ever Really Dies. Badgal RiRi (Rihanna's Instagram username) joined the stage with Pharrell and performed her verse at Diamond Ball, 2019.

At the beginning of the video, Riri shaved the head of dancer Mette Towley for the iconic choreography.

#10 Believe It

RiRi is featured on PartyNextDoor's single, Believe It, which is part of his new album Partymobile, released in 2020. The song also marked RiRi's re-entry into music after three years.

#11 Lift Me Up

RiRi's 5th Annual Diamond Ball. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Lift Me Up was Rihanna's first solo music in six years and the lead single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song is an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead King T'Challa in the movie Black Panther.

#12 Born Again

Born Again was featured as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's final soundtrack. The single was written by singer/producer The-Dream, who also penned RiRi's massive 2007 hit, Umbrella.

While it's not clear if Rihanna will release her new album anytime soon, the singer is busy with her Fenty Business. She recently launched Fenty Haircare Line and is likely to expand her beauty empire.

