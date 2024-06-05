"Everything but the MUSIC is coming soon" — Fans react to Rihanna announcing Fenty Hair instead of new album

On June 4, 2024, Rihanna revealed her new line, Fenty Hair, through an Instagram post. The line of products is expected to drop on June 13, 2024. While some fans are excited about the new hairline, others are disappointed that there has been no mention of new music from the Umbrella singer.

In the comment section of the Instagram post, one user wrote:

"Everything but the MUSIC is coming soon."

Another comment read:

"This ain't what we meant by new tracks mama."

Fans react to RiRi's new product line, (Image via Instagram/ @badgalriri)

"She ain't never puttin out another album, added yet another fan.

A user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

"Finally giving up on my dreams of more Rihanna music," the user wrote.

"Girl where is the Fenty Music… we f*ck around and get Fenty Food, Fenty Weed, Fenty Wine, Fenty purses, Fenty shoes, Fenty lashes, Fenty glasses and a Fenty water drop before the music… ily tho!" another fan wrote.

"WE want an album… also this the wig you chose for a hair commercial? heaux where is the album?," another person said.

While some fans were urging Rihanna to drop some new music, others expressed happiness with the announcement of the release of hair products by Fenty. In the post, the singer could be seen with a blonde pixie haircut.

Rihanna announces the arrival of Fenty Hair

Rihanna's last studio album Anti, was released in 2016, and her last single Lift Me Up, where she was the lead artist was dropped in 2022. Since then, fans have been waiting for her to drop new songs. Meanwhile, motherhood has been keeping her busy since her first kid was born in 2022, and the second one was born in 2023.

However, the Barbadian singer has seemingly focused more on her business venture over the past years. She launched Fenty back in 2017, and it has been a success since then.

As stated in her Instagram post, RiRi has been known for experimenting with her hair a lot. This gave her the inspiration to come up with the Fenty Hair products. She wrote on Instagram,

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural."

The singer further spoke about the "flexible" products of her new line and said:

"Every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style."

Several people have also talked about inclusivity in her products while expressing excitement after the announcement of the new line. When the make-up brand was launched in 2017, there were 91 products and about 40 shades of foundation available. Rihanna then said:

"It was also important that every woman felt included in this brand. We are all so different, with our own unique skin tones, so we started with the 40 foundation shades out the gate."

While Fenty is doing quite well, RiRi's fans are, however, waiting for her to drop some new music. Previously, she was seen performing during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.