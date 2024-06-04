"His wife was holding him back" — Fans react as Chance the Rapper drops new music video teaser

Chance the Rapper recently dropped a new music video teaser on X on June 3, 2024. The post by Chance came about two months after the rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, announced their split in April. In the caption of the post, he wrote:

"Just some drums and bass for your timeline."

The teaser had further garnered huge fan attention, and netizens took it to X to express their opinions about the newly teased video. A lot of comments were linked to the rapper's dynamics with Corley.

"His wife was holding him back," one fan wrote.

"See what happens when you break up with your girl…" another fan wrote.

"Sometimes you gotta lose it all then start rapping again," one fan added.

Another set of X user stated:

"This is what we expect from big Sean. like Chance is literally about to make an album, that big Sean never made. #classic," one user tweeted.

"Clears everything kendrick dropped this year," added yet another fan.

One tweet reacted to the latest teaser and read:

"Dope. I wish Kanye would allow him to write for him more, reminds me of an evolved older version."

Many other comments urged that they need the full tape for the teaser. Just a few days ago, Chance the Rapper took to X to announce the release of his new music, Buried Alive, on April 26, 2024.

Chance the Rapper released a fresh new teaser of a music video, which garnered comments about his divorce

On June 3, Chance took to X to drop the teaser of a new music video that fans seemed to have loved. As mentioned in the introduction, many fans targeted his divorce announcement with Kirsten Corley back in April.

They got married in 2019 before announcing the split in April 2024. Corley and Chance the Rapper also share two kids, Marli and Kensley.

On April 3, 2024, the artist took to Instagram stories to break the announcement and urge that they expect some privacy to go through this tough phase. He wrote:

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together."

While they got married in 2019, Chance the Rapper met Corley for the first time in 2003. Back in May 2019, the rapper also posted a thread of tweets where he included the story of how he met Corley when he was only 9 years old.