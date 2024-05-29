Who are Bam Margera's ex-wives? Jackass alum marries model Dannii Marie on New Mexico movie set

Bam Margera, a professional skateboarder famously known for performing daredevil-like stunts in MTV's Jackass, tied the knot with his model fiancée Dannii Marie. The couple, who have been engaged since October 2023, married at the Val Verde Historic Hotel in Socorro County, New Mexico, on May 28, 2024.

TMZ first reported the news of their marriage and Margera later confirmed this by sharing the report on his Instagram, with the caption:

"To all of our friends and family. We’ve been planning this for a while with the Jim Burlson out here in Socorro New Mexico at this rad historical hotel. Danielle Marie MARGERA, it’s official."

Bam Margera, aged 44, has previously been married twice. He was married to his childhood friend, Missy Rothstein, from 2007 to 2012. He married his second wife, Nicole Boyd, in 2013. The couple share a son, Phoenix, born in 2017. Boyd filed for a legal separation in February 2023.

Bam Margera's previous marriages explored

Bam Margera and Missy Rothstein were childhood friends who grew up together in Pennsylvania. The two reconnected and started dating after Margera's relationship with his then-fiancée Jenn Rivell ended. Margera proposed to Rothstein in 2006 and the couple tied the knot on February 3, 2007.

According to Hollywood Life, the ceremony occurred in downtown Philadelphia in front of 350 friends and family and was documented in the nine-part MTV series Bam’s Unholy Union.

In a 2010 interview with Howard Stern, Margera revealed that the couple had marriage troubles and lived separately, also adding that his wife was aware of his extra-marital affairs.

“It’s strange because it’s better than ever in a weird way. I see her once a week…every time we meet up, we have a lot to talk about and it’s much more fun,” he said.

In 2012, Bam Margera and Missy Rothstein filed for divorce. The following year, the skateboarder married his second wife, Nicole Boyd, in Reykjavik, Iceland, on October 5, 2013. The couple had their first child in 2017.

Margera and Boyd's relationship was troubled due to the former's substance abuse and addiction problems. After almost a decade of marriage, Boyd filed for a legal separation in February 2023, citing that the couple had been separated since September 2021. Boyd filed for full legal and physical custody of their son.

According to People Magazine, Bam Margera claimed he and Boyd were never married, asking the court to dismiss Boyd's divorce petition amid the custody battle.

"Boyd and I have never been married, legally or otherwise. To my knowledge, Boyd has never legally changed her name in any state to 'Nicole Margera.' Every driver's license or other form of identification I have seen Boyd possess bears the name 'Nicole Boyd'," the court documents said.

In August 2023, Boyd was granted sole custody of their son, with Margera allotted three 20-minute Facetime calls weekly.

Bam Margera and Dannii Marie will have a second ceremony in November

Bam Margera and his new wife, Dannii Marie, revealed that the couple will have a second ceremony in November in Margera's hometown of Pennsylvania, featuring a performance from Yelawolf.

The couple, who reportedly got engaged in October 2023, shared vows as they exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in New Mexico, on the movie set where they are currently filming Collecting Souls. Margera posted a series of Instagram stories of the couples' vows.

"Bam Margera, it's been a crazy ride. I love you. I would've married you yesterday, and I would marry you again tomorrow," Marie said.

In the next story, Margera read his vows, thanking Marie for helping him stop drinking and encouraging him to pick up skateboarding again.