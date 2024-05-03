Tyrese and Norma Gibson's child custody battle revisited as actor accuses ex-wife of extortion, death threats, blackmail, and more

In an Instagram post on May 1, 2024, Fast & Furious star Tyrese accused his ex-wife Norma Gibson of extortion, death threats, blackmail, tax evasion, and more. In the long Instagram post, the actor and singer, who shares his 16-year-old daughter Shayla with Norma, announced that he's got "nothing to lose but my mind and reputation" as he publically addressed the alleged wrongdoings committed by his ex.

Tyrese and Norma Gibson tied the knot in 2007, and that same year, they welcomed their daughter Shayla on July 11, 2007. The couple parted ways in 2009, and what followed was a long-drawn-out child custody battle that was publicized due to the actor's penchant for posting about it on social media.

Timeline of Tyrese and Norma Gibson's child custody battle

According to Essence.com, Tyrese and Norma Gibson finalized their divorce in 2009, following which the latter sought to modify the custody arrangement. In 2015, Norma opened up to Madame Noir about her divorce and custody battle, saying:

“I just have come to a point where I felt that I really want to have a voice and speak up for myself. It’s been a long time that I have been going through this and I just want to move on and move forward.”

Things took a turn for the worse for Tyrese when Norma accused him of physically abusing their then 10-year-old daughter on August 19, 2007. After the accusations, The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation against the actor.

According to People Magazine, she alleged that the actor hit Shayla "between 12 and 16 times" and that the abuse was so violent that the child couldn't sit down without pain.

“[Tyrese] pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other,” she alleged.

The Transformers actor denied the allegations in a statement to People Magazine, calling them "gross and false accusations" made up by Norma in "a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts." On September 14, Norma was granted a temporary restraining order against the then 38-year-old as well as custody of their daughter, Shayla.

Tyrese and Shayla at the 2015 American Music Awards (Image via Getty Images)

On October 24, the actor hired a plane to fly over Shayla's school with the banner “No matter what, Daddy loves you, Shayla,” which reportedly "mortified" his daughter. Norma's attorney called the banner a "complete violation" of the restraining order.

In November 2017, he posted a seven-minute-long tearful video on social media, openly begging his ex-wife to reconcile as he wanted to see his daughter.

"Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, okay? I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom," the actor said while crying.

After his fans responded with concern, he posted a follow-up video the next day on Instagram, assuring his followers that he was feeling alright.

On November 17, 2017, the court denied his ex-wife's request for a permanent restraining order and granted Tyrese 50/50 custody of Shayla. He dubbed the ruling "a win" for his daughter.

“It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment. This has always been and will continue to be my priority,” he wrote on Instagram.

"I’m done living my life in fear"— Tyrese volleyed serious allegations against ex-wife

The Instagram post by Tyrese (Image via Instagram/@tyrese)

Years after their tumultuous child custody battle came to an end, Tyrese has now accused his ex-wife of "extortion, death threats, blackmail, tax evasion, domestic and international wire fraud," amongst other allegations. Posting a long message on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1, he wrote:

"And as soon as a man goes public about the abuse and trauma inflicted on him by a women we are shamed into silence? I’m past that…Be yourself in my comments! STFU , MAN UP! Stop putting your personal s**t out there on the timeline…. Be more private?

"Did you tell my ex to be more private in 2017 when her accusations rocked my life, my career, my marriage and every opportunity imaginable that was in motion was killed instantly?"

He also wrote that he was "done living my life in fear of what she might accuse me of next," claiming that he was going to protect his name and legacy until his last breath.

The actor was embroiled in his second child custody battle with ex-wife Samantha Lee, whom he married in 2017. In 2020, the couple announced their divorce. They share a daughter, Soraya, born in October 2018.