"I am done living my life in fear of what she might accuse me of next" — Tyrese Gibson calls out ex-wife in lengthy IG post

Tyrese Gibson recently shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of the court documents linked to his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson. In the post, which was posted on May 1, 2024, Gibson expressed his frustration with Norma's accusations.

"I'm done living my life in fear of what she might accuse me of next… I'm done with anyone having power over my life to make all that I have built crumble… [for those of you who will say "Cry me a river, you rich alpha male"…. That's cool," a part of his post read.

Tyrese and Norma have frequently targeted each other for the last few years as both sides have attempted to obtain custody of their daughter, Shayla. The duo tied the knot in 2007 and split in 2009, as per People magazine.

A glimpse of the Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@tyrese)

Notably, the Fast Five star is already involved in a separate legal issue with Samantha Lee.

Tyrese Gibson accuses Norma Mitchell Gibson of skipping their daughter's tuition fees

Tyrese Gibson stated in his latest Instagram post that he is not willing to lose his reputation. He addressed the condition of today's society, saying that when a man reveals the abuse and trauma that a woman inflicts, he is "shamed into silence."

"Stop putting your personal sh*t out there on the timeline…. Be more private? Did you tell my ex to be more private in 2017 when her accusations rocked my life, my career, my marriage and every opportunity imaginable that was in motion was killed instantly?" he wrote.

He claimed that Norma Mitchell Gibson lied about him during a trial that happened around seven years ago. He even accused Norma of "extortion, death threats, blackmail, tax evasion, domestic and international wire fraud." The actor further claimed that Norma skipped three years of tuition at Shayla's school.

"Over 25k in the rears 167 pages of the full on court documents link in the bio ] …25 years of my life and me being a committed father…. No one will ever have power over my life and career…. Ever…. One thing I don't do is lie….If you know of my A-List family law attorney Terry Levich Ross who had to install bullet proof windows in her office after we both received death threats?" his post read.

Tyrese Gibson requested everyone to check the link of the legal documents before he is told to remove the post. He even referred to many other things, such as opening bank accounts in the name of someone's dead father and forging the signature on the checks.

"Imagine a court order that states we're supposed to be 50/50 on school tuition and she's missed 3 full years of payments? If No f**ks given was a person," he said.

Tyrese Gibson filed a lawsuit against Norma before sharing more details on Instagram

While Tyrese Gibson went public with his accusations against Norma Mitchell Gibson, he reportedly filed a lawsuit against her seeking $25,000 for tuition fees. The Blast states that Norma acquired the amount after she could not pay her part of the bill frequently.

Tyrese said in the legal documents that he paid the fees for three years, and Norma had a debt of around $25,605. Gibson even approached the court to remove a certain portion of the child support fees. Furthermore, the lawsuit says that Norma needs to pay the bill she skipped for three years with an interest of 10%, which sums up to $1,879.