“Put her house back the way it was”: Tyrese Gibson denying altering Airbnb property after being sued by owner sparks netizens’ ire

American actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is being sued by a Los Angeles Airbnb homeowner, Tiffanique Webb, for making changes to her house in a $25000 lawsuit. Webb told TMZ on November 20, 2023, that Gibson had signed a six-month lease for her five-bedroom estate in Woodland Hills, LA for $20,000 starting in February 2023.

The Airbnb property owner said that the Fast and Furious star made multiple changes to the structure of her house right after moved in. She noted that while some of the changes were minor, others were noticeable. In the lawsuit, Webb said that the star changed some electric panels in the property.

"Tyrese added potentially unsafe outlets, blocked doors and windows with physical structures without even asking the owner, damaged the house's HVAC units, and defaced marble fireplace by painting it with golden paint," the lawsuit claims.

Expand Tweet

After the news of the lawsuit and Tiffanique Webb's claim went viral on social media, many netizens expressed confusion about the changes Tyrese made. While some wondered why he would buy furniture for an Airbnb, one person asked the star to put Webb's "house back the way it was."

Fans slam Tyrese for making changes to the house (image via @thaschys_thalimits on Instagram)

While Tyrese Gibson initially denied making any changes, a video that TMZ obtained showed him admitting to making some changes. However, the star went on to claim that he hadn't changed the structure of the house.

"He's the problem" Netizens slam Tyrese Gibson for making changes to Airbnb

People took to social media to express their concerns over Tyrese Gibson allegedly making changes to an Airbnb in LA that he had rented for six months. While some pointed out that the actor could have found somewhere else to stay if he didn't like the place, others pointed out that he didn't have the right to change someone else's property.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens express disapproval (image via @celestkhalifa on Instagram)

A user calls the actor a "problem" (image via @hisfirst_choice on Instagram)

Another user expresses disapproval (image via @ma_suzzieq on Instagram)

A user disagrees with Tyrese (image via @queen23bree on Instagram)

Netizens roast Tyrese (image via @ivanyyyyyxo on Instagram)

Another user disagrees with Gibson (image via @hazelbee12 on Instagram)

Once the Fast and Furious star began facing backlash due to the changes he'd made, he also made a statement, giving his side of the story. He said that he added the wooden panels to windows and exits to make sure that his daughters were safe. He added that his privacy and the safety of his daughters was "everything" to him.

“Nothing is actually attached to the physical property… This is all temporary," he said.

According to Complex, the property manager of the house, Tracy Wolf, disagrees with this. She said that the renovations weren't temporary and have led to damages around the property. Wolf said that Tyrese Gibson was asked not to make any changes to the house without written consent from the homeowner.

Tyrese Gibson's six-month lease on the house ended in August 2023. Since then, the Airbnb manager has been trying to get in touch with the actor asking him to restore the house to its previous condition. However, the singer who was given months to restore the house, has allegedly stopped taking calls or responding to emails and messages from the company, resulting in the lawsuit.