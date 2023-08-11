What happened with Tyrese Gibson and Home Depot? $1 million racial profiling lawsuit explained

American actor Tyrese Gibson has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Home Depot for over $1 million because of an alleged racial discrimination incident that happened in West Hills, California. The lawsuit, which was filed on August 9, claims that the 44-year-old star, along with two other associates - Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez - had “experienced outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling” in February while visiting the store.

The Fast & Furious star, along with his associates, are demanding $1 million in damages, which the actor claims is the amount he has spent at the business over the years, as well as punitive penalties. Moreover, the lawsuit also accuses the company of negligence in hiring, supervising, and retention.

The complaint claims that Gibson, Mora, and Hernandez visited the company's West Hills location on February 11, and Gibson waited in his car for the other two men to finish their credit card purchase when fans saw him.

Even after Gibson returned to the shop, the lawsuit claims that "the cashier refused to complete the purchase transaction," even though Gibson assured the cashier Mora and Hernandez could use his credit card.

Tyrese Gibson said that the employee of Home Depot got into a heated discussion with them

In the lawsuit, Tyrese Gibson claimed the cashier did not give any reasonable explanation as to why he was constantly demanding to see some form of identification and repeating "store policy."

"The manager refused to speak with Gibson in person. It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction."

The complaint also alleges that Home Depot's employees "purposely interfered" and refused to continue the transaction "based on their groundless suspicion of Gibson, Mora, and Hernandez arising from their skin color, and in the case of Mora and Hernandez, their national origin."

The lawsuit continued:

"The company needs to understand that there are consequences for discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling."

The legal team of Tyrese Gibson said that the actor and the other two plaintiffs remain committed to "put an end to the despicable practice of discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling at the Home Depot."

As per legal documents reviewed by People Magazine, Tyrese Gibson's law team said that the home improvement company has refused to take any responsibility and instead inferred that the actor and his associates "are the problem."

Moreover, a video of the incident was also shared on YouTube, where the Fast X actor can be seen in a heated discussion with Home Depot employees.

"You're being a racist - and that's the truth. And you've got that racist energy all over you because you're not even willing to apologize, fix it and point out the inconsistencies of ... what the policies are."

In a statement issued to People Magazine, a spokesperson for Home Depot said that they don't tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to resolve this situation with Tyrese Gibson's lawyers.