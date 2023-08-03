"She said a whole bunch of nothing": Lizzo's response statement to dancers' lawsuit goes viral, leaves internet unconvinced

Amid the ongoing lawsuit filed by dancers against pop star Lizzo, the singer has recently responded to it. This week, on August 1, three of her past dancers filed a complaint against the singer as they accused her of saying mean things about their weight, treating them badly because of their looks, and behaving inappropriately towards them at work.

After this, the singer shared a statement on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, where she addressed the "false allegations" made by her former dancers. She wrote:

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.”

The singer added:

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

She further continued and said that as an artist she has always been passionate about what she does. Since she takes her music and performances seriously because, at the end of the day, she only wants to put out the best art that represents her and her fans.

Lizzo also said that with passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes, she has haf to make hard decisions, but it has never been her intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or undervalued as a part of the team.

However, internet users were not convinced with her statement and remained divided over the issue. A social media user, @yk.shiv, reacted to this statement and wrote that her statement meant "nothing." Others also reacted by saying that the pop singer should have refrained from commenting on this situation because with her statement, things would get worse for her.

Social media users remain unconvinced after Lizzo released a statement addressing the recent controversy

As the controversy gained heat, several internet users reacted to Lizzo’s statement on the recent lawsuit filed against her by former dancers from her team. Social media users came across the post of the singer reacting to the lawsuit, where users started saying that the singer should not have commented on the issues as all of this is not convincing enough.

What are the allegations against Lizzo? All about the lawsuit filed against her

The dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, have accused the singer, the production company, and Quigley of many charges. They filed a lawsuit against the pop star on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, stating they experienced s*xual, religious, and racial harassment, as well as discrimination because of their disabilities. Among other charges, they alleged that they were assaulted and falsely imprisoned.

One of the dancers, Davis, said that the About Damn Time singer used forceful tactics. For example, she was pressured to touch nude dancers during a live s*x show in a place called Amsterdam's Red Light District. Davis said they were not given a choice and felt forced to participate in outings to nude cabaret bars. She also mentioned that she felt bad about her weight and commitment to her role after Lizzo and choreographer Tanisha Scott brought attention to her weight gain.

In the complaint, it was further mentioned:

“BGBT’s management team consisted entirely of white Europeans who often accused the Black members of the dance team of being lazy, unprofessional, and having bad attitudes.”

According to The New York Times, the people who filed the lawsuit also said that they had to work in a place where they were allegedly taken to events where nudity and s*x were the main focus, and they were not comfortable with that.