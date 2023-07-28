Upper Echelon GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $24,000 for YouTuber after Mario Nawfal files $11 million defamation lawsuit 

YouTuber Upper Echelon has been in deep waters since allegedly exposing Twitter journalist Mario Nawfal, who subsequently filed an $11 million lawsuit against him. It all began after Upper Echelon started posting about Mario in November 2022, where he talked about his "shady activities."

In the videos, he talked about how many investors, businessmen, and whistleblowers had come forward to speak about the journalist's fraudulent activities.

The channel, Upper Echelon, accused Mario of paying for fake Twitter engagements to grab more eyeballs, revoked many lender agreements, and refused to return the principal amount.

Upper Echelon is battling it, and has created a GoFundMe for a legal defense.

In his series of seven videos, the YouTuber cites numerous sources and whistleblower testimonies, claiming that he had been indulging in fraud on social media. However, the YouTuber was soon handed an $11 million lawsuit. At the same time, as soon as the Upper Echelon was sued, he started a GoFundMe fundraiser to fight the case.

In the About section of the fundraiser, the YouTuber claimed that Mario’s suing the YouTuber was a "blatant assault of free speech." At the moment, the YouTuber has managed to collect over $24,000 in just three days, as more than 500 people have donated to the cause. The initial target of the donation was just $20,000.

The YouTuber also mentioned that if Mario decides to withdraw his case, he will return the amount to all the donors.

“He has filed multiple lawsuits against those attempting to expose the truth”: Upper Echelon claims that Mario Nawfal is using his money and power to suppress voices

Through his seven videos, the YouTuber alleged that Nawfal used his incubators to charge people for services instead of investing in them as startup incubators. However, as Nawfal sued the YouTuber for a whopping $11 million, Upper Echelon once again released a video where he talked about "taking a stand."

In the YouTube video, he also shared a few screenshots of Mario talking about taking the YouTuber to court and claiming that he would "bleed him financially."

He also gave references to his old videos, which were posted eight months ago, in November 2022, where he talked about Mario and called him a "crypto businessman."

In his recent video, he also talked about the enormous number of followers of the businessman on social media and manipulating Elon Musk.

However, his comments on Mario, like being a "poster child of Twitter" and being called a "grifter," were not taken well by Mario, and that is what made him file a lawsuit against the YouTuber.

Furthermore, Mario Nawfal, born in 1994, is an angel investor in many companies and is currently based in Dubai. The YouTuber also raised many questions regarding his company, IBC Group. As per Mario, he has invested in more than 200 companies and contributed to their success.

Mario has a business presence in more than 40 countries, but he has not yet spoken up on the matter.