Ajike Shantrell Owens GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $42,000 for mother of four who was shot by racist neighbor

Ajike Shantrell Owens, a resident of Ocala, Florida, was shot to death by a racist neighbour after an alleged feud over her kids’ tablet. The 35-year-old suffered a gunshot wound and passed away before she could reach the hospital. As per Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, Ajike Shantrell Owens went to the neighbour’s doorstep after they allegedly started complaining about the kids.

As per the neighbours, the suspect came outside and took away Owen’s kid’s tablet, and later when Owen went to the doorstep to collect the same, a heated argument occurred, which later resulted in the neighbour shooting Ajike Shantrell Owens. As per the sheriff, similar incidents of the feud have occurred between Owen and the suspect since January 2021.

Ajike Shantrell Owens is a mother of 4 in Florida who was shot and killed by a neighbor during an argument. Her children will grow up without a mother because of America's love affair with using guns to settle disputes. The shooter has not been identified or arrested.

The authorities also informed how Owen’s kids were also present at the moment when their mother was shot, which means that they have witnessed the whole incident, and hence, they are currently being questioned for more information on the matter. The kids also informed the authorities about how the shooter yelled at them and their late mother while hurling racial slurs.

Meanwhile, after Ajike Shantrell Owens was fatally shot, friends and family members started a GoFundMe page to collect money for her funeral and her kids’ education. The page has collected over $42,000 in just a few hours. The initial target of the donation was $25,000, however, 976 donors have made a generous donation up until now, going far above the initial target.

Hundreds of people donated for Owen as the Florida resident lost her life after getting shot by neighbour. (Image via GoFundMe)

"R.I.P Ajike Shantrell Owens": Social media users mourn the mother-of-four, shot to death by racist neighbour in Florida

Ajike Shantrell Owens, a devoted mother of four, was known not only for her professional success as a manager in the restaurant/hospitality industry but also for her active involvement in her children's football and cheerleading teams.

The GoFundMe page created in her tribute talks about the incident that took her life and states how the 58-year-old unidentified female suspect allegedly hurled racial slurs at the children and ultimately took the life of their mom. Furthermore, the GoFundMe page also mentions how law enforcement is yet to make an arrest or press charges. The same has also been claimed by many social media users.

Le Gemini🌒 @nobianotnovia

R.I.P Ajike Shantrell Owens🕊



#SayHerName twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ajike Shantrell Owens was shot and killed in front of her children by her racist white neighbor after her son had left his tablet in the neighbors yard! Her killer was arrested and released without any charges! Please share!R.I.P Ajike Shantrell Owens🕊 Ajike Shantrell Owens was shot and killed in front of her children by her racist white neighbor after her son had left his tablet in the neighbors yard! Her killer was arrested and released without any charges! Please share!R.I.P Ajike Shantrell Owens🕊#SayHerName twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ltVXyeGQCA

The whole fiasco has sparked an outpouring of condolences, support, and tributes for the mother of four. As a Twitter user, @nobianotnovia, talked about the issue on social media, here is how the netizens reacted:

As friends and family of Ajike Shantrell Owens grieve her tragic loss, they are united in their plea for justice on behalf of both Ajike and her children. The latter, currently staying with supportive family members, are left to grapple with the immense void left.

Furthermore, the heartbroken members of the neighbourhood, who witnessed the devastating events unfold, attest that the shooter swiftly disappeared from the scene soon after the fatal shot was fired. At the moment, the authorities have not yet commented on the arrest of the absconding suspect.

