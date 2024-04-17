Transformers One trailer release date revealed: Everything we know so far

Transformers One is set to unveil its first trailer on April 18, 2024, as announced by Optimus Prime voice actor, Chris Hemsworth, on X. In the posted video, Chris sat down with actor Bryan Tyree Henry (voice of Megatron), and hinted that the trailer will be released in "space" and that Transformers is "going out of this world."

The first trailer for Transformers One was recently screened for attendees at CinemaCon during Paramount Pictures' showcase, but the footage wasn't revealed to the public. Descriptions for the trailer mentioned an all-CGI look for the movie and that the story will focus on the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Transformers One trailer to release on April 18 at 9 am ET

In the video posted by Chris Hemsworth, he mentioned that the first trailer for Transformers One will be revealed on a live stream on the movie's official social media accounts at 9 am ET. Timing for the trailer release may differ based on different time zones.

According to Collider, the first footage from CinemaCon introduces the main characters as Orion Pax and D-16 - the names they had before they turned into Optimus Prime and Megatron respectively.

The footage also shows them living as "lowly bots who can't transform" and that they are eager to reach Cybertron's surface and see the world. They are joined by B-127 and Elita-1 and then, they jump aboard a train to steal some cargo. Soon, they find themselves on the surface of Cybertron.

With them being found worthy, they are given their abilities to transform and explore the diverse surface of Cybertron, which apparently comes alive as shown in the footage.

More about Transformers One

Transformers One will unravel the origin story of Optimus Prime aka Orion Pax and Megatron aka D-16. It will heavily focus on their friendship and how they turn into enemies. The film will also be one of the first theatrically released Transformers films to not feature Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime.

Joining Chris Hemsworth and Bryan Tyree Henry, the cast also includes Keegan Michael Key as Bumblebee aka B-127, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Steve Buscemi in an unknown voice role.

Transformers One will be directed by Academy Award winner Josh Cooley, who is best known for helming Toy Story 4. The film will follow the narrative of the 2023 film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. However, it's unclear if the animated film is connected to any previous movies or not.

Transformers One is currently scheduled to hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

