Transformers One: Release date, cast, plot, and more 

Transformers fans are in for some delightful news. In addition to the confirmation that the collaboration movie between the franchise and G.I. Joe is officially in the works, CinemaCon 2024 also gave fans what is the first look at the iconic Transformers One movie.

The franchise sees a return to its roots and will delve into the events leading up to 2007’s The Transformers, directed by Michael Bay. Sort of an origin story for Optimus Prime, Transformers One is being seen as the direct sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee, and a prequel to the events of the series as they have occurred thus far.

The first animation offering from the film series, which started back in 2007, Transformers One sees a stellar cast headlined by Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johannson.

Here, we look at everything that is known about the movie thus far.

Transformers One: Everything we know thus far

The CinemaCon event saw Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry in attendance, alongside a pre-recorded message from Scarlett Johansson.

The first story to actually be set on Cybertron, the official tagline for the upcoming movie reads as follows:

“The long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.”

A first glance featured an action-packed clip which most notably gave fans a look into the digital animation that the creators have chosen for Transformers One. Paramount Pictures appears to have taken a different route in the sense that the animation in itself bears a traditional look - perhaps a way of depicting how the events in the movie take place in the past.

Fans will also get to see the Cybertron planet for the first time, which will eventually be ravaged by the critical war between Autobots and Decepticons.

Currently slated for a September 12, 2024 release, the movie was initially expected to premiere on July 19, 2024. However, a range of post-production delays reportedly led to the delay.

The film boasts a talented cast, including:

Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime

Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron

Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1

Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee

Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime

Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion

Fans of the cartoon series as well as the movies are well aware that Optimus Prime and Megatron were initially brothers-in-arms before their relationship cumbled and they saw themselves on opposite sides in subsequent wars. The movie will finally shed light on the origin stories of the two most famous characters from the series.

Regardless, unlike most of the Paramount Pictures offerings thus far, Transformers One also seems to have gone down the Marvel route. This is with respect to the somber setting of the script in itself, as it will see a coming-of-age tale that is spruced with humor. This is unlike the movies thus far, which have traditionally featured more serious, almost traumatic settings.

Regardless, with months to go for the release, further updates can be expected in the coming time. That will also include the details about the role Steve Buscemi has been given in the movie, details of which have not yet been released.