G I Joe and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ ending crossover explained

Rise of the Beasts has turned the Transformers franchise into a cinematic universe of its own. Despite happening almost 8 years after THR reported that Hasbro and Paramount would connect four different franchises to form a Hasbro Cinematic Universe, the latest movie managed to connect two worlds together, opening the door for more crossovers in the future. For those unaware, the Hasbro Cinematic Universe includes the Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and M.A.S.K.

Finally, a part of those crossover reports has now come true after the ending of the Bumblebee sequel.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Rise of the Beasts.

2018's Bumblebee movie showed no signs of crossing over with the above franchises. But after Snake Eyes failed to garner any interest in G.I. Joe, Rise of the Beasts has brought the elite group of soldiers back to crossover with the Autobots and the Maximals.

Rise of the Beasts’ ending connects G. I. Joe with Transformers

Scourge in Rise of the Beasts (Image via Paramount)

Towards the end of Rise of the Beasts, the Transwap Key was lost. It was the McGuffin that the Autobots, Decepticons, and Terrocons were fighting over because it allowed travel through space and time. The Autobots wanted it to travel back to Cybertron, while the Terrocons wanted to use it to bring the planet-eating Unicron to Earth.

Scourge got his hands on it, and Unicron almost entered Earth through a Skybeam portal over Peru. But thanks to Optimus Prime and Noah, the Transformers were able to save the day. Mirage sacrificed himself to save Noah and gifted him a powerful exoskeleton suit, which he used to battle Scourge alongside Optimus. This was followed by Optimus destroying the Transwap key, killing Scourge, and stopping Unicron from entering Earth.

Meanwhile, both Noah and Optimus Primal saved Optimus Prime. After that, as things went back to normal, both the Maximals and the Autobots went into hiding and Noah finally got what he wanted.

Anthony Ramos as Noah (Image via Paramount)

Right from the beginning, he was looking for a stable job so that he could provide for his family and treat his ill younger brother, Chris. After saving the world, his efforts didn’t go unnoticed. He was recruited by a shadowy organization that specializes in saving the planet from extraterrestrial threats.

This shadowy organization was then revealed to be none other than G. I. Joe, who offered to cover Chris's medical expenses.

It’s important to note that this version of G. I. Joes isn’t related to the original movies that involved Channing Tatum and Dwayne Johnson. Additionally, it doesn’t have any connections to the Snake Eyes reboot led by Henry Golding. It is an entirely new version, and we could expect characters like Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow to be recast as well.

Why a Transformers and G. I. Joe crossover will excite fans

Transformers meet G. I. Joe (Image via Paramount)

In the sequel to Rise of the Beasts, we expect to see the Autobots and Maximals teaming up with the G.I. Joes. Together, they will prepare for the incoming threat of Unicron and possibly some other threats, such as the Decepticons and the Predacons from Transformers lore.

We can also expect a team-up between Cobra Commander and the Transformers-related characters, including Megatron. Furthermore, Noah’s exoskeleton suit is practically an enhanced version of a Power Rangers suit. So, it’s possible that the G.I. Joes could design specialized suits with the help of the Transformers and introduce the Power Rangers down the line.

