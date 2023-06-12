Transformers: Rise of the Beasts raced into cinemas last week and rebooted the franchise in a huge way. A direct sequel to Bumblebee, the film directed by Steven Caple Jr. sees the Autobots team up with the Maximals in an effort to save Earth and stop the incoming threat of Unicron while battling the Terracons as well.

One of the biggest takeaways from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was that its ending very much confirmed a huge crossover with another Hasbro franchise. It heavily hints at a cinematic universe, and it looks like going forward we can expect Transformers to be connected to this franchise as well.

Note: Spoilers for the ending of Rise of the Beasts will be in the article.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts teases a crossover with G.I. Joe in the future

G.I. Joe and Transformers comic book cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ends with a scene that teases a huge future with another Hasbro-owned franchise. In a crossover that has been almost eight years in development, Paramount Studios was finally able to merge the two franchises with the most recent entry.

The final scene of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sees Noah (Anthony Ramos) give an interview for a security detail; however, there is more to the interview than meets the eye. The scene sees the unnamed interviewer, played by Michael Kelly, reveal to Noah that he knows all about his stint with the Autobots and Maximals in Peru and that he could use someone of his skills in his team.

While Noah does decline the offer, he gets to know that all of his sick brother's medical expenses will be handled and that if he ever has a change of heart, he can contact them again with Kelly's character providing him with a card. The card then reveals the organization's name to be G.I. Joe.

For those who don't know, G.I. Joe is another one of Hasbro's big toy lines that had a huge following back in the 80s. The general setup follows an elite team of US military forces who are plucked out of the armed forces, air force, marine corps, and the action nurse, and it sees them take on covert and secret missions.

However, while this would be the first time the two franchises have had a live-action crossover, it wouldn't be the first time they shared a story together. A four-issue comic series titled G.I. Joe and Transformers was published by Marvel Comics back in 1987 and was written by Michael Higgins.

The story follows the Autobots and G.I. Joe as they team up to stop the threat of the Cobra and Decepticons. However, when the Decepticons betray Cobra, they are forced to form an alliance with the heroes to stop the villainous robots from sucking up Earth's core and destroying the planet in the process. This would be the first time that the two franchises would appear together, and since then they haven't really had many crossovers.

With the ending to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, one could assume that this is the comic that a future crossover movie can be based on, and it definitely seems plausible as the Decepticons are still yet to be established in the new timeline. However, the biggest question remains: if the crossover does move forward, will the previous three G.I. Joe films?

Considering the new Transformers franchise is a reboot as well, we can expect a reboot of the G.I. Joe movies as well going forward for them to connect to the timeline. Whatever it may be, we will surely get to know it soon, as it looks like Paramount is all-in with this new direction.

