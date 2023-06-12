Transformers: Rise of the Beasts box office starts with a win, but it isn’t enough!

Paramount had huge expectations from their first summer blockbuster of 2023, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. While the latest outing of the Autobots has managed to secure a win against all other summer movies at the weekend box office, it cannot be denied that the Transformers franchise isn’t what it used to be during the Michael Bay era.

But this victory may not be big enough to make the producers and Paramount happy in the long run. After the failure of Transformers: The Last Knight, Bumblebee was given a smaller budget of $135 million. It did justice to that by turning in $467 million worldwide.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts got a $200 million budget, but its box office numbers may not turn in a profit.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts box office results

Bumblebee opened with just $21.6 million at the domestic box office and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has delivered almost three times that number. As per Box Office Mojo, it opened with $60.5 million domestically and brought in another $110 million from the overseas market. Out of that, $40 million came from China. Overall, the film currently stands at $170 million worldwide.

The $60.5 million opening managed to beat Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which dropped by 54% in its second weekend and brought in $55 million domestically. Its domestic total has reached $225 million and its worldwide total stands at $389 million after two weekends. Compared to Rise of the Beasts, these are much higher numbers.

So even though Transformers 7 has won its opening weekend, it could lose the summer battle and may not replicate the results of all past Transformers movies.

Box office results of all Transformers movies

Here's a quick overview of how much money every Transformers movie made:

Transformers (2007): Production Budget – $150 million, Domestic total – $319 million, Global total – $709 million

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009): Production Budget – $200 million, Domestic total – $402 million, Global total – $836 million

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011): Production Budget – $195 million, Domestic total – $352 million, Global total – $1.123 billion

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014): Production Budget – $210 million, Domestic total – $245 million, Global total – $1.104 billion

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017): Production Budget – $217 million, Domestic total – $130 million, Global total – $605 million

Bumblebee (2018): Production Budget – $135 million, Domestic total – $127 million Global total – $467 million

It is possible that the latest Transformers outing could turn out to be the weakest of all, and there are several reasons for that!

Why Transformers: Rise of the Beasts might fail

There are three key reasons why Rise of the Beasts could fail. The first is its time of release, as Paramount slotted it between The Little Mermaid, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Flash. The film made 37% of its domestic opening income from premium screens. But in the coming week, The Flash will take over all those screens.

So, there is bound to be a huge drop in the second-weekend numbers due to excessive competition in June. Mid-late April 2023 would have been a better release window for Rise of the Beasts, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie had no real competition from any movie throughout April.

The second reason for Transformers 7’s is its lack of hype. After seeing 5 of Michael Bay’s Transformers films along with a Bumblebee reboot, people have clearly lost interest in the franchise. Even the introduction of the Maximals cannot fix that.

The third reason is the lack of a better script and originality. The movie suffered with video-game-level dialogue big time! While it did bring in new concepts and characters, including Maximals, Terrocons, and Unicron, directly from the source material, it still lacked originality in terms of its story.

We’ve already seen sky beams multiple times in movies like The Avengers, Man of Steel, Suicide Squad, and several others. Yet, Rise of the Beasts repeated that outdated model in the final act. Maybe the sequel could save the franchise by offering something new with the introduction of a familiar shadowy organization towards the end of the film.

