“Closing in the $2 Billion mark”- Fans predict box office numbers as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reaches $250M worldwide

It seems for some time now, most superhero movies will fail to hit the mark with audiences like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did. Only a week into its theatrical release, fans are already claiming that this second round of adventure with Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is the greatest superhero film of all time, which isn't very surprising considering the high expectations this film shouldered ahead of the release.

However, what's even more fascinating is that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is doing equally well at the box office. After various pieces of news about the film this week, including how it broke into the top of Letterboxd, it has recently been revealed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has already passed $250M worldwide.

Still in the early days of its run, this has probed fans of the film to come forward and talk about their projected box office numbers, with some fans going to bizarre lengths. Since the announcement, Discussing Film's Twitter account has been filled with multiple such posts from fans across the world.

After learning about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first week box office collection, fans hope it will earn even more than the previous movie

Like the first film in the series, the second instalment in the movie franchise received almost no negativity from fans. So when the news about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's box office achievements broke out, most fans expressed their happiness at the development. Moreover, many continued to predict the final box office number for this animated masterpiece.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiered in theatres on June 1, 2023. Like the previous film, it is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the Spider-Verse.

The film stars Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac.

