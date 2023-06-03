"In 30 years": Miles Morales likely to replace Peter Parker as legacy Spiderman, say fans

While Peter Parker has been the most popular version of Spider-Man, Miles Morales has also shared the spotlight since 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The former is still a bigger name. However, Morales could start to dominate in the coming decades as Sony is telling compelling stories with the character. Fans believe that his fame could replace Peter Parker's.

Ash 🕸️ @FleurashDesign You know, in the next 30 years, it’s very possible that Miles Morales can be the more commonly known Spider-Man than Peter Parker to the younger generation. The cultural impact he’s having as a legacy character is unlike any other to exist before him. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You know, in the next 30 years, it’s very possible that Miles Morales can be the more commonly known Spider-Man than Peter Parker to the younger generation. The cultural impact he’s having as a legacy character is unlike any other to exist before him. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UjOA7usWa8

Twitter user @FleurashDesign tweeted that if the trajectory of Miles Morales’ success follows in the same way without any flop stories, he could become a bigger name than Peter Parker. Miles came into the game much later than Peter Parker, but his short run has met with huge critical and commercial acclaim. So maybe the aforementioned scenario is possible.

Spider-Man fans react to Miles Morales becoming a more prominent name

After @FleurashDesign’s tweet, his whole thread carried a lot of fans supporting his claim. He revealed another reason why Miles could become a bigger name, and others followed:

Ash 🕸️ @FleurashDesign



YES Miles Morales has been Spider-Man for ONLY 12 YEARS and managed to get a TRILOGY before THE FLASH



YES Miles Morales has been Spider-Man for ONLY 12 YEARS and managed to get a TRILOGY before THE FLASH

Stop Playing Respect this man.

Practical-Depth3k @Practical_depth @FleurashDesign It would be better off this way at this point, IMO. Miles is a better fit for the teenage Spider-man thing than Peter is at this point and it would mean editorial doesn't have anymore excuses to not let Peter grow. @FleurashDesign It would be better off this way at this point, IMO. Miles is a better fit for the teenage Spider-man thing than Peter is at this point and it would mean editorial doesn't have anymore excuses to not let Peter grow.

nicholas dormihal @blackheart24601 @FleurashDesign



Then the kids were like "Not the real one." Then they described Mile's costume.

Ash @AshyToeNail @FleurashDesign Similar thing has already happened with John Stewart green lantern @FleurashDesign Similar thing has already happened with John Stewart green lantern

Adon Lyngskor @AdonLyngskor @FleurashDesign Perer should die in the comics and Miles should take his place. But fan backlash ain’t gonna let that happen @FleurashDesign Perer should die in the comics and Miles should take his place. But fan backlash ain’t gonna let that happen😔

Peter Parker is a very old and beloved character. While a few people supported @FleurashDesign’s thought, many were also against it. Peter Parker is highly popular in the present, and he isn’t going anywhere in the near future.

He still has the most successful live-action Spider-Man movies, and Miles Morales hasn’t even entered the live-action space yet. So, it is a bold claim by @FleurashDesign and others, but it could come true!

Why Miles Morales could become more important

Miles Morales vs. Peter Parker (Image via Marvel)

As of now, Miles hasn’t gained the kind of mass appeal that Peter Parker has. The latter might arguably be the most popular superhero of all time for now. But one can’t deny that so many stories have already been told about Peter Parker.

Sam Raimi’s trilogy was mostly great, while Tom Holland’s MCU trilogy has amassed huge wealth at the box office. Meanwhile, Marvel also launched a very successful video game for the character, which is about to get a sequel later this year.

Furthermore, Tom Holland's Spider-Man will have a longer role in the story. However, we cannot expect him or Peter Parker to be the most relevant character for another three decades because there will be a time when his stories won’t feel as fresh anymore. That’s the time when Miles Morales could take over.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

With the success of two animated Miles Morales-centric movies and one video game, Sony is planning to give the character his own run in the live-action space. The two Spider-Verse movies show that Miles carries a lot of potential to tell some great stories. So it's possible that Peter Parker's films may take a backseat once he gets a spectacular live-action film.

A relatively new character, Miles first appeared in comic books in 2011. So, many fans would be left asking how he can take over a character’s popularity that has been around for over 60 years, but we have to understand that fatigue and staleness have become very real in the superhero space.

Right now, Peter Parker is very popular. However, if his stories continue to arrive at the current pace, then even the hardcore fans might find redundancy. That’s when they could switch to Miles, who is arguably a stronger Spider-Man with a lot more powers and potential.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters worldwide.

