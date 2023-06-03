When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse start streaming?

One of the most anticipated animated sequels of the year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is finally upon us. The film was released across theaters on June 1, 2023. However, fans are now eagerly awaiting its arrival on various home viewing platforms, including streaming services, digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD.

The sequel follows five years after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse enchanted audiences globally. Miles Morales returns, leading the action in this vibrant extension of the animated franchise, where a myriad of new Spider-People appear courtesy of a multiversal group.

The second Spider-Verse installment marks a continuation of an ongoing narrative, which will be concluded in Beyond the Spider-Verse, due for release in March of the following year.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to stream on Netflix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Since Sony terminated its Pay-One streaming agreement with Starz in April 2021, it has established a multi-year contract with Netflix, promising to deliver all its new movies to the popular streaming platform post their theatrical and home releases, starting 2022.

This indicates that Netflix will serve as the initial streaming platform for Across the Spider-Verse.

Analyzing the timeline from theatrical release to streaming for Sony's three biggest movies of the previous year reveals a range of 120 to 175 days. This suggests that the earliest Across the Spider-Verse could land on Netflix in late September. However, the audience might be waiting until late November if it follows the same trajectory as Uncharted.

While fans wait, they may note that the film's predecessor, Into the Spider-Verse, isn't currently available on mainline streaming platforms but can be found on Fubo TV, FXNow, and Sling.

Spider-Verse 2: A Disney+ debut?

Across the Spider-Verse

Despite Netflix being the initial streaming home for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, an agreement exists between Sony and Disney to introduce "Spider-Man and other Marvel properties" to Disney+, starting with the 2022 theatrical slate.

Under the agreement with Netflix, Sony retains exclusive streaming rights for its films for the first 18 months of their streaming life. After this, Sony's movies may become available to other streaming competitors.

Sony's sole Marvel movie last year, Morbius, debuted on Netflix in September, and it will be exclusive to the platform until approximately March 2024, before likely transitioning to Disney+. Hence, with the second Spider-Verse installment potentially appearing on Netflix between September and November, it probably won't be featured on Disney+ until 2025.

Projecting Spider-Verse 2's availability for purchase

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Before its debut on Netflix or Disney+, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will take a home release journey through 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital sales.

Considering the release patterns of other significant Sony releases such as Uncharted and 65, which arrived on physical media 81 days post their theatrical premieres, while Morbius and Bullet Train took 74 days, fans can anticipate Spider-Verse 2's release on Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD around mid-to-late August.

The digital release timeline varies considerably, ranging from 28 to 67 days, and Sony appears to allow more extensive theatrical-to-digital release windows for its box office triumphs.

Given the heightened anticipation and impressive early reviews, Spider-Verse 2, expected to be a commercial success for Sony, might see its digital release towards the end of this spectrum, likely surfacing in late July or early August.

In the meantime, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues to charm audiences in theatres across the globe.

