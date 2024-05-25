"Secret congratulation" — Internet in a frenzy as Millie Bobby Brown ties the knot with Jake Bongiovi in private ceremony

Actress Millie Bobby Brown reportedly married model Jake Bongiovi in a private ceremony, according to E! News, which cited a report by The Sun. The report claims that the two got married in the US on Friday, May 24, 2024. The couple has been dating since 2021 and Jake proposed to Millie in April 2023.

The couple is reportedly planning to have a bigger ceremony in the US but have filed all their paperwork and are legally married. According to a source, cited by The Sun, the wedding was a low-key, romantic affair," reportedly attended by their closest family members. This included Jake's rock star father, Jon Bon Jovi, mother Dorothy Hurley, and Millie's parents.

It is worth noting that neither Millie Bobby Brown, nor Jake Bongiovi have officially confirmed this news. However, as news of their reported wedding spread, internet users were quick to share their wishes for the happy couple. They were responding to the post shared by @PopBase on X, with many expressing their excitement.

"Secret congratulation to husband and wife," commented one fan.

"Big congrats to them," wrote one more fan.

Netizens took to X to celebrate the news with many claiming they were happy for the Stranger Things actress and the model.

"So happy for them," a user remarked.

"well it’s not a secret anymore damnnn," one user quipped.

"That’s awesome! pl will say they are too young but when you know, you know," added another.

Millie Bobby Brown officially confirmed she was dating Jake Bongiovi in November 2021

According to People, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors in June 2021, after Jake shared a selfie of them on Instagram. A few months later, in November 2021, the actress confirmed that they were dating through a blurry Instagram photo of them k*ssing. In a 2022 interview with Wired, the actress stated that the two had met on Instagram and had been "friends for a bit" before they began dating.

The 20-year-old actress shared another post of them together in April 2023, where she showed her engagement ring. She captioned the photo with a line from Taylor Swift's Lover.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Millie wrote.

During an August 2023 interview with Women's Wear Daily, Millie Bobby Brown explained she would keep the details of her wedding with Jake private. The actress added that she and 22-year-old Jake would probably draw the curtains as there "are only so many moments in life that you get only once."

"I think (we'd) probably (be) drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me," the actress said.

She continued by saying that she felt it was important to keep the "small precious moments in life really close to your chest."

"So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going—it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life," she added.

Previously, Jake's father and Bon Jovi frontman gave the couple his blessing on Radio Andy. The musician said that while he didn't know if age mattered but had advised Jake to find the "right partner" and "grow together." He added that Millie was wonderful and that his son was very happy.

Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine revealed in an Access Online interview in March 2024 that he would be officiating their wedding.

There have been no statements by Millie or Jake about the wedding.