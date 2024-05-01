"I got away with murder"— Jon Bon Jovi opens up about not being a saint in his relationship over the years

Jon Bon Jovi, the American singer and songwriter, recently talked about his relationship with his wife of 35 years during his global stardom days in the 1980s and admitted that he was not a "saint" throughout their marriage.

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the It's My Life hitmaker sat down with Michael Strahan for an hour-long interview special, Halfway There, on ABC. When the host said that it "had to be tough on a relationship," Jon interrupted, saying, "That's nonsense," and Strahan retorted, "But you are a s*x symbol." The musician then admitted that,

"I got away with murder. I'll say it again on camera. I'm a rock 'n' roll star. I'm not a saint. I'm not saying there weren't 100 girls in my life. I'm Jon Bon Jovi; it was pretty good."

The 62-year-old went on to say that he would not jeopardize anything because of the fame. He has been married to Dorothea Hurley since 1989.

Jon Bon Jovi admits he "got away with murder" during marriage to Dorothea Bongiovi

Jon Bon Jovi began his music career, performing live in 1975 at the age of 13. He rose to fame after his band Bon Jovi released their first album in 1984. At the time, the rocker was already dating his now-wife, Dorothea Hurley. The couple tied the knot at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas in 1989; however, he had become a well-established "s*x symbol" by then.

On Monday, Jon Bon Jovi appeared in an interview with Michael Strahan for ABC News to talk about his band's four-part docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Reminiscing about his days of stardom, Jon Bon Jovi admitted he was not a saint and had about "100 girls" in his life.

"But if you thought I was ever going to jeopardize my anything for believing the narcissist in me was real, what a stupid thing to do. What kind of excesses does a man need that's gonna fuel that fire? It's just not worth it. Not worth it," he added.

Jon shared a story with People magazine last week about eloping with his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, in April 1989, five years after Bon Jovi's debut single, Runaway, began the band's journey to fame. He told Michael,

"There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her, because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right. No doubt about it. She's not afraid to call me out on something, but she's also there when I call, and I'm there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we did it together."

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife celebrated their 35th anniversary on April 29, 2024. The musician, however, admitted that they would not have reached the milestone had it not been for his wife’s “tolerance.”

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife share four kids - daughter Stephanie, 30, and sons Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20. Their third child, Jake Bongiovi, has been making headlines for his 2023 engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Jon Bon Jovi encouraged Jake to focus on “growing together.” He also gave marriage advice, saying, “Every day is a challenge and a change,” during an interview with Good Morning America last week.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story was released on April 26, 2024, and is currently available on Hulu.