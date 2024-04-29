“She’s been my spirit sister in this": Jon Bon Jovi shares how singer Shania Twain helped him through his vocal cord surgery

Jon Bon Jovi recently spoke to People Magazine about his new Hulu docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, and spoke at length about how Shania Twain had been his “spirit sister” while he was undergoing vocal cord surgery. In the article published on April 28, 2024, he explained his struggles in the summer of 2022, and stated:

“She’s been my spirit sister in this.”

Jon Bon Jovi also revealed that Shania Twain had the same doctor and surgery when she experienced similar problems that the Shot Through the Heart singer did.

“She's the only other one I've known that's ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press.”

He continued:

“Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I'd be out there a lot sooner than I have been. She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.' And so, I couldn't wait to get the operation.”

Jon Bon Jovi had his vocal cord surgery done in June 2022, and claims that even after almost 2 years, “every day is still a recovery process.” Recently, he also opened up about his surgery and health-related struggles in his new Hulu docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

“I’m capable of singing”: More details about Jon Bon Jovi, his new series, and his vocal cord surgery explored, as the singer opened up about his struggle

Jon Bon Jovi, who had vocal cord surgery done in June 2022, shared details about his struggles and his journey through the recovery process in his latest docuseries. He started how he was hospitalized because one of his vocal cords was “atrophying,” which he described as being “thick as the thumb,” while the other was “thick as a pinky.”

He then explained how he was not able to sing, and how he had to get it “face-lifted.” However, while speaking to People magazine, he stated that he is “capable of singing” now.

“I’m capable of singing. What I’m not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, but I’m aspiring to get that back.”

In his docuseries, he revealed that he started to notice how his voice was not where he “wanted it to be.” Claiming how things change at 50 and 60 years old, he stated that he spoke to his wife about his issue after his 2022 concert in Nashville.

“She had said, ‘It wasn't great and I've seen you be great. Of course, then I heard in my head, ‘It's time to retire.’ It hurt my heart. I did everything I could, holistically. I did everything I possibly could to get back to health — lasers, acupuncture, vitamins, collagen, exercise — I did it all.”

The four-episode series concluded with Jon Bon Jovi stating that he met his producers after a year of recovery, and when he met them for the first time after a year, he stated to them:

“I’m participating in the process and measuring the progress.”

Jon Bon Jovi will be releasing his 16th album with his band, Forever, on June 7, 2024. However, at the moment, the singer has not revealed if the band will be hosting live concerts like before. On the other hand, social media users are all excited about his new album coming up, as the singer has been receiving a lot of praise for his docuseries.