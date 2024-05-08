How long were Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia engaged? Singer spotted with new tattoo replacing formed fiancée's name

The breakup between Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía sent shockwaves through the music world in 2023. The ex-couple, who have been together for over three years, had announced their engagement in a celebratory music video just a few months prior. However, their joy was short-lived, as they called off the engagement in July 2023.

Though the exact reason for their split remains a mystery, both artists made public statements shutting down rumors of infidelity. While neither singer has spoken extensively about the breakup, Rauw Alejandro recently offered a visual hint. The 31-year-old singer was photographed leaving a 2024 Met Gala afterparty sporting a new tattoo.

Previously, Alejandro had Rosalía's name inked on his stomach, a constant reminder of their past romance. However, on May 6, the tattoo was noticeably replaced. Emerging from the afterparty, Alejandro opted for a sheer shirt, revealing his abdomen and a new design in place of his ex-fiancée's name. A butterfly now adorns the spot where "Rosalía" once sat. This change coincides with the passage of nearly a year since their breakup.

The brief engagement of Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía captured headlines, and their subsequent split left fans wanting answers. While details surrounding the breakup remain private, the new tattoo marks a visible change for the singer.

Thanks to the image that has gone viral on social media platforms, we have been able to learn that Rauw Alejandro has opted for a popular approach – covering up the name of a former partner. The image reveals a new butterfly tattoo where Rosalía's name once resided on his lower torso.

It's unclear whether Rauw intended to showcase this detail to fans or not. He hasn't commented on the new tattoo, and it doesn't appear to be fresh ink. Regardless, the change is a noticeable one, particularly given the context of his past relationship with Rosalía.

Last July, Rauw addressed the end of their relationship on Twitter, shutting down rumors of infidelity. He revealed that they had actually broken up "a few months ago." In a lengthy statement originally written in Spanish, he expressed his appreciation for fans who had shared in his professional and personal milestones. He acknowledged the difficulty of making such a public statement about a private matter before confirming the end of their engagement.

Rosalía followed suit a day later, shutting down speculation on her own social media. Through an Instagram story, she expressed her love, respect, and admiration for Rauw, acknowledging their shared experiences and requesting understanding and respect during this challenging time.

Rauw Alejandro's brooch and the "Rosalía Rose" rumors

In January, Jeremy Allen-White, the actor linked to Rosalía after her split with Rauw Alejandro, sported an accessory that raised eyebrows. White wore a $875 Tiffany & Co. Amapola Brooch to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, an item previously seen on Rauw Alejandro during his relationship with Rosalía.

The brooch, nicknamed the "Rosalía rose" by fans, was first seen on Alejandro at the 23rd annual Latin GRAMMY Awards in November 2022, which he attended with Rosalía. This appearance came several months after their dating rumors initially surfaced. In an interview with ET on the red carpet, the couple expressed their happiness and gratitude for sharing their love publicly.

Since their split, both artists have inevitably crossed paths at industry events. Notably, they both performed at the Latin Grammy Awards last year, interestingly choosing songs that resonated with themes of heartbreak.

Rosalía performed "Se nos rompió el amor" (Our Love Broke) by Rocío Jurado, while Rauw Alejandro sang "Se fue" (She Left) by Laura Pausini. These performances fueled speculation, but the awards ceremony seems to have been the last major incident sparking public discussion about the situation until the Met Gala.