"The Bear gonna be making chicken teriyaki": Fans react to Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia flower market pictures

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and Spanish songstress Rosalía were photographed together shopping for flowers at a Los Angeles farmers market on Sunday, October 29. The two were also spotted taking a laidback stroll around the area.

Allen White wore a casual and comfortable look with a pair of baggy charcoal grey joggers, an olive green cardigan coupled with a white t-shirt underneath, and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, the Bizcochito hitmaker sported white shorts, a blue tie-dye zip-up jacket, and biker buckle-up boots.

In some of the photographs, the actor was seen carrying a bouquet of flowers while Rosalía had a single flower in her hand.

Expand Tweet

As the pictures started making rounds on social media, some wild reactions from netizens surfaced as well. One netizen referred to Jeremy Allen White's critically acclaimed role in the TV series, The Bear, commenting that "The Bear" would soon be making "chicken teriyaki," which incidentally happens to be the name of a song by Rosalia.

Internet react to Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía's LA flower market pictures. (Image via X/@FilmUpdates)

The singer and Jeremy Allen White were spotted having dinner together last week as well as at a screening of Wild Things in LA.

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía's farmers market pictures set internet abuzz

As soon as images of Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía began making rounds online, netizens began speculating about possible reasons why they might be hanging out together.

Some presumed that the two must be planning something for Halloween. A few others were quite surprised to learn that the two were acquainted and called it "random".

Internet react to The Bear actor and Rosalía's LA flower market pictures. (Image via X/@FilmUpdates)

Internet react to The Bear actor and Rosalía's LA flower market pictures. (Image via X/@FilmUpdates)

Internet react to The Bear actor and Rosalía's LA flower market pictures. (Image via X/@FilmUpdates)

Internet react to The Bear actor and Rosalía's LA flower market pictures. (Image via X/@PBMedias)

Internet react to The Bear actor and Rosalía's LA flower market pictures. (Image via X/@PBMedias)

Internet react to The Bear actor and Rosalía's LA flower market pictures. (Image via X/@FilmUpdates)

Internet react to The Bear actor and Rosalía's LA flower market pictures. (Image via X/@FilmUpdates)

Jeremy Allen White's recent custody agreements regarding his daughters

Earlier in October, White agreed to comply with several stipulations pertaining to his custody agreement with Addison Timlin, his estranged wife with whom the actor shares two daughters. As per court documents, White signed off for daily alcohol testing in order to spend time with his kids.

According to these terms, Allen White will be tested for any presence of alcohol in his system when his daughters are to be under his care. If alcohol is detected in his system, he’ll have to take a retest after 15 minutes and if the retest is also positive, White’s custodial rights to his daughters will be revoked until a further verdict.

The custody arrangement also requires the actor to attend at least two AA (alcoholics anonymous) meetings each week and other therapy sessions.