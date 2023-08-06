Are Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin divorced? Relationship status explored as The Bears star indulges in PDA with model Ashley Moore

Actor Jeremy Allen White was recently spotted with model Ashley Moore on a sidewalk in Los Angeles. The two were seen being publicly affectionate towards each other. Moreover, the pictures and video surfaced following Jeremy Allen White’s wife, Addison Timlin, recent filing for divorce. As per TMZ, the video was captured on August 5, 2023, in which Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore were seen kissing and walking together.

While White and Timlin have confirmed nothing regarding their relationship status, social media users have been confused. This is because a week ago, he was spotted alongside his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, at their daughter’s soccer game. At the time, the two parents were seen hugging and standing close to one another.

As such, the video of Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moorey indulging in PDA has left the netizens surprised as it has come just three months after Addison filed for a divorce.

EkeNarrate @EkeNarrate Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Hug at Daughter Ezer’s Soccer Game Amid Divorce. pic.twitter.com/Q3EIMS8WhE

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin tied the knot in October 2019 after knowing each other for more than 10 years. Together, they share two kids, Ezer and Dolores.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have known each other since 2008

Days after filing for divorce in May 2023, Addison Timlin candidly took to Instagram to talk about the challenges of being a single mom. Sharing a picture, she claimed how hard it was to be a single mom. She said:

“Co-parent is not how I pictured it. It is so f*cking hard. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood, the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eye wide open, wondrous, and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

White and Timlin met each other during their teen years while filming Afterschool in 2008. Following this, they confirmed their relationship in February 2013 when Timlin claimed that she had “got a sweetheart.”

Having become a father in 2018, the couple got engaged in 2019. They eventually tied the knot in 2020 before their second child, Dolores, was born. During their marriage of three years, the couple was seen together at various award functions and even on red carpet events.

Addison Timlin has always appreciated Jeremy Allen White on social media, especially after he gave a great performance in The Bear. Sharing her thoughts on the same, she said:

“When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f*cking heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along.”

In May of this year, the couple filed for divorce, even though they did not make any official statements regarding it. Now that the video of Jeremy Allen White with the model has surfaced on social media platforms, netizens are speculating whether or not the divorce is due to this reason. However, nothing can be said for sure until Jeremy, Addison Timlin, or Ashley Moore release an official statement.