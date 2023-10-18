Who was Ashlyn Harris married to? Former soccer player spotted attending a game with Sophia Bush following their respective divorces

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush made the headlines after the two were spotted together at Chelsea Handler’s show at the Beacon Theater in New York City. The two were spotted with their friends, Stacy London and Cat Yezbak.

Sophia separated from Grant Hughes in August 2023, after being in the marriage for more than a year. Bush was married to Hughes, who is an entrepreneur and real estate investor.

Ashlyn Harris also called it quits and filed for divorce in September 2023, after being married for four years.

Many publications such as Page Six reported how Ashlyn and Sophia have been friendly since June when they first appeared on the panel at the Cannes Lion Advertising Festival.

All about Ashlyn Harris' family amidst her friendship with Bush: Details revealed. (Image via Sophia Bush/ Instagram)

Ashlyn Harris was married to Ali Krieger, who is also a soccer player and the duo played together on the NJ/NY Gotham and the national team. The couple tied the knot in December 2019, after dating for a few years. The couple also adopted a daughter, Sloane Phillips Kreiger-Harris, in February 2021.

They also became parents for the second time in 2022, when they announced the adoption of their son, Ocean Maeve Kreiger-Harris. However, the couple decided to part ways in September 2023, as they filed for divorce in Seminole County, Florida.

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have decided on a parenting plan for their kids: Details about their family revealed amidst Harris’ friendship with Bush

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger shocked their fans and internet users when they first announced their separation in September. However, the fans were even more shocked when they learned about the alleged friendship between Harris and Bush, after their divorce from their respective partners.

Page Six reported how Ashlyn and Ali have agreed on a parenting plan for their adopted kids, as they part ways. At the same time, the publication also mentions how they have stated that their “union was irretrievably broken.”

Ashlyn and Ali met for the first time in 2010 while playing for the US Women’s National Soccer team. They announced their engagement to their fans and followers in September 2018.

Just after winning the World Cup in late 2019, the couple got married in December 2019. Called “Krashlyn” by their fans, the couple talked about how they became really close friends before entering into their relationship.

Talking to People in 2019, Ashlyn Harris said:

“We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common. We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids.”

The couple has announced their separation and left their followers sad about it. Additionally, the friendship between Harris and Bush has made the fans curious. However, neither of them has yet confirmed the news of their growing bond.