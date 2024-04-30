What happened to Britney Spears' Instagram? Singer reinstates social media account after deleting it following "my family hurt me" post

On Sunday, April 28, Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account after writing a long post saying her "family hurt her." Spears made her post quickly after reportedly settling her lawsuit with her father, Jamie Spears, over the alleged mishandling of her conservatorship. As per the settlement, Britney will have to pay $2 million to her father as fees, while her father will not pay anything.

On April 28, the singer posted a photo of herself wearing only a black thong alongside a long captain with details about the legal battle and how her family "hurt her." However, she deactivated her account within 24 hours of making the post.

"My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice, and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing," she wrote.

The account was reactivated again on April 30, but her last post is still unavailable. It is not known whether the singer deactivated her account or it was hacked.

It is not the first time Britney has deactivated her Instagram account. The pop star has deleted and reactivated her account multiple times this year.

Britney Spears has deactivated her social media accounts multiple times previously

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account multiple times before, including eight times within one year. In her last deleted post about her family, the pop star referred to "two people" but did not mention any names.

"The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!! I am so lucky to be here!!!," she wrote.

Further, she said she believes "it will not be safe" if she ever met the aforementioned people face to face. The post came after she settled the legal battle about her conservatorship with her father, but she did not explicitly mention her parents or any family member.

"It's funny 'cus till this very day I haven't told them face to face !!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so !!! The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that's basically it!!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!"

She deleted her account after making the post. Despite her account being reactivated, her last post remained unavailable. Here's the last post available on her reinstated account:

In October 2022, Britney Spears deactivated her account after making multiple posts accusing her family. In a series of posts, she wrote about how her family treated her during the 15 years of conservatorship. She specifically named her father Jamie Spears, revealing how he called her "fat" and other such names.

In December 2022, Britney deleted her account once again without notice. Before deleting, she had posted a few affectionate pictures with her family. She later reactivated it but did not clarify her reasons.

Later, in January 2023, Britney Spears revealed that she had deleted her account after being mocked in her dance videos and needed a break from the platform. In June 2023, the pop star once again left Instagram ahead of her first anniversary with her husband, Sam Asghari. She never clarified her reasons for doing so.

In August 2023, before the song Hold Me Closer was released, Spears had also deactivated her account abruptly. After deleting her account, she posted her sentiments on X.

“I'm learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy... Yes, I choose happiness today (sic),” she said.

Britney Spears also deactivated her Instagram multiple times this year, including once in March when she deleted her profile after hitting out at her critics in a series of posts.

Britney Spears will have to pay her father Jamie Spears his 'legal fees'

Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, have reportedly settled their years-long legal dispute over supposed mishandling of the pop star's conservatorship. As per the settlement, Britney will pay her father an estimated $2 million in fees, while Jamie will not pay anything.

In 2021, Jamie had demanded "prompt payment" of the fees "to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire."

Following the legal settlement, Britney Spears's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, mentioned in a statement to PEOPLE that Spears' "wish for freedom is now truly complete."

"As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with the court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter. Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored," he said.

Her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, and Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator. However, the legal battle was settled in April 2024.