"Scared for the dogs": Britney Spears knives video goes viral, sparks concern among fans online

On Tuesday, September 26, pop star Britney Spears posted a video of her dancing with knives on her Instagram account, which appeared to be dangerous. The Baby One More Time singer was seen rubbing and clapping the blades of two large butcher knives together while dancing, while three of her dogs roamed around in the background. Not only that, but she also jabbed them in the air on more than one occasion. She captioned the post:

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!”

While Britney Spears seemed to enjoy her bizarre and daring act, it came across as dangerous and unsuitable content to put up on social media, with her fans worried for not only her own safety but her dogs.’ In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s post that reshared Spears’ video.

“This can't be 2007 Britney again”: Netizens express concern for Britney Spears after her knives dancing video goes viral

The “Princess of Pop” Britney Spears took to her Instagram on Tuesday to post a video of her dancing with two butcher knives in her hands as she rubbed their blades together, clapped them, and then waved them in the air. Meanwhile, three of her dogs were seen loitering in the background.

Initially, Britney’s post had the caption that she was playing with her knives in her kitchen, but after fans raised concern over her safety, she added:

“Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon!!!”

Now, even though Spears clarified that the knives were props and she was just preparing for Halloween, her fans were not convinced and considered the footage to be dangerous for both her and her pets.

Some were even concerned for her well-being and suggested that she deserved help, even if it meant getting back under her father's conservatorship. Here are some of the reactions from the comment section of @theshaderoom's tweet in this regard.

In the wake of the viral video, TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a fascination with knives and had them spread all around her house as a form of protection, as she always feared “someone was going to get her.”

Not only that, but when her conservatorship from her father ended in November 2021, those who knew her up close told the judge that one major recommendation in her life would be to keep knives away from her, reported Page Six.

The 41-year-old singer is currently going through a divorce with her estranged husband, Sam Asghari.