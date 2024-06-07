"He didn't really care" — Bryson Tiller opens up about DJ Khaled's response on confiding in him about his depression 

Bryson Tiller made an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, where he candidly discussed his battle with mental health. During the show, he spoke about advice he received from DJ Khaled on dealing with depression. Recalling a challenging period in his life, Tiller recalled confining in Khaled, particularly during the creation of the song Ima Be Alright for Khaled's Major Key album.

"He was like, ‘Yo, I need a song!’ This is when I’m like super buzzing. I was like, ‘I’ma just be honest with you, Khaled, I’m depressed right now. I got a lot going on: lawsuits, people threatening me back in my hometown, all types of stuff."

However, stating how DJ Khaled “didn’t really care,” and only wanted to concentrate on his 2016 album, Bryson Tiller continued:

"He was like, ‘Nah, man, just put it in the music.’ Every time I listen to ‘Ima Be Alright’ I cringe so hard because I’m like, ‘Man, this is not who I am.’ He eventually ended up bringing me ‘Wild Thoughts. He didn’t really care. ‘Put it in music’ is not always the best thing. Don’t get me wrong, it works. I hate when I’m going through some sh*t and then I gotta go be regular."

Bryson Tiller, also known as Bryson Djuan Tiller, born in 1993, is best known for his songs, Exchange, Sorry Not Sorry, True to Self, and Lonely Christmas.

"I just wasn't operating at 100%" — Bryson Tiller opens up about his struggles with mental health

Bryson Tiller, a renowned singer and songwriter, shared his struggles with mental health during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. He recounted attempting to confide in DJ Khaled in 2016 when he collaborated on the song Ima Be Alright for his ninth studio album, Major Key. However, Tiller felt that Khaled was indifferent to his concerns.

Apart from talking about his battle with depression, the singer spoke about the alleged gap between his projects, and stated how it was not “intentional.” Citing the same, he stated that he was depressed, and wanted to prioritize his mental wellbeing. Bryson Tiller continued:

"Don't get me wrong, I definitely still got some platinum songs out of it. which is great. You know, I just wasn't operating at 100%. There's a lot of stuff that still worked. But now it's just different."

He then stated how he does not want to “diss” DJ Khaled, and stated how “he’s only thinking about himself.” Bryson said:

"I'm not dissing Khaled, I'm telling the truth. He's only thinking about himself. He's thinking about what he wants."

Tiller concluded the interview by stating how he never lost his confidence, even though he went through a lot in his personal life. He said:

"The biggest thing is this, like, if I'm going through all this personal stuff, whatever. But I still got my confidence. Sure, I go in the studio all day. But if I don't have confidence and I'm going through stuff, it's just not a good mixture at all. Like, I'll just make dogshit, you know, which is what I did make dogshit for six years straight."

Additionally, 2016 was not the only time when Bryson worked with DJ Khaled, they reunited in 2017 for Wild Thoughts, in which Bryson collaborated with Rihanna.

On the other hand, he is also well known for his other albums, like Trapsoul, released in 2015, True to Self, released in 2017, Anniversary, released in 2020, and finally, Bryson Tiller, which made its way to the masses in April of this year.