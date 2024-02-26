"This is so corny on so many levels": DJ Khaled being carried by his security to avoid spoiling his Jordans sparks backlash

On Sunday, February 25, DJ Khaled went viral when he shared a video featuring him asking his security personnel to carry him as he did not want to get his Jordans dirty. In the clip, which Khaled himself on his Instagram account, his security guards could be seen carrying him from his car to an ATV, and then from the ATV to a concert venue.

Khaled's actions prompted a slew of negative comments online. A plethora of people thought that the situation was "corny" while others wondered what the security guards might've felt while carrying him on their shoulders.

Netizens react to Khaled's video (Image via X/@LoveWoods_107)

Netizens troll DJ Khaled for being carried by his security personnel

On Sunday, February 25, DJ Khaled was slated to perform at a concert near South Beach, Miami, and he promptly arrived at the beach in his Maybach. He had to walk from his vehicle to the ATV that would ride across the beach and drop him at the stage. However, he did not want to get his brand-new Air Jordans dirty and requested:

"I don't want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?"

Two of his security personnel then promptly carried the record producer as he held onto their shoulders. Khaled thanked the guards as they placed him in the ATV awaiting him. Khaled then said from the back of the ATV:

"We 'bout to light the whole stage up!"

Expand Tweet

Once Khaled arrived at the venue, the two security guards promptly showed up once again and carried him, this time dropping Khaled off at the steps backstage.

Khaled shook their hands, thanked them for their help, and grabbed the microphone. He then stepped onto the stage and was greeted by loud cheers.

DJ Khaled posted the sequence of events on his Instagram account and received criticism from netizens, who took pity on the security guards and claimed that they didn't get paid enough for this. People called Khaled "lazy" and mentioned that he should have taken off his shoes and walked instead as they took to the comments section of his Instagram post.

Social media users reacted to Khaled's video (Image via Instagram)

Social media users reacted to Khaled's video (Image via Instagram)

X users also trolled DJ Khaled for his actions as they reacted to the video in the comments section of @DailyLoud's tweet. People were left stunned by him being carried around by security guards and one user even compared Khaled to a king from the Middle Ages.

Social media users reacted to Khaled's video (Image via X)

Social media users reacted to Khaled's video (Image via X)

Social media users reacted to Khaled's video (Image via X)

DJ Khaled has not responded to the backlash he has been receiving online as of this writing.