"He just made it about himself": DJ Khaled gets slammed online for his reaction when son was named Student of the Month

DJ Khaled, the American disc jockey and record producer is under fire for his reaction to his son, Asahd, winning Student of the Month at his school. The proud father got up from his seat and walked to the front where he gave his son a congratulatory hug in the middle of the ceremony.

The teacher presenting the award seemed to be taken aback by the sudden display of affection. She spoke into the mic, saying:

"Oh... Okay! Okay... It starts at home dads, so I'm glad you are there."

Fans, however, are not pleased with the DJ's interruption during his child's school event, as some believed he took his son's spotlight:

DJ Khaled gets trolled for stealing Asahd's moment as he wins Student Of The Month

Khaled Mohammed Khaled, known professionally as DJ Khaled, and his fiancée, Nicole Tuck, have two sons together, Asahd, 7, and Aalam, 3, in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Asahd is well known among DJ Khaled's fans thanks to his appearance on album covers and even album names. While the DJ is known to keep his family away from the public's eye, on some occasions he is seen posting about them on social media.

On December 21, 2023, a video went viral of the record producer sitting in an auditorium full of parents at his son's school.

DJ Khaled rose from his seat to embrace his son, Asahd, in a celebratory hug, when a teacher announced that he had won Student of the Month. The crowd at the ceremony appeared to be taken aback as the room filled with silence for a moment. However, they soon started clapping as the DJ stayed in front of the audience embracing Asahd.

The clip soon went viral, with people saying that he was used to being a celebrity and forgetting that others should be celebrated too, as per Hot New Hip Hop. However, others praised DJ Khaled, comparing him to fathers who would not be as present in their child's life as he is.

While netizens criticized him for overshadowing his son’s moment, some supported his enthusiasm:

Asahd has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and is very popular among DJ Khaled's fans. He once went viral when he began crying after being overwhelmed at the experience of walking out with his idol in front of a packed stadium, as per People.

He stood in front of Messi in the team lineup, during an Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium in July 2023.

DJ Khaled has announced that Drake will be appearing on his new album, Til Next Time, in 2024, as per Hip Hop Dx. He appeared on the first of two shows on the rapper’s It's All a Blur Tour on September 28.

He posted a video and several photos with Drake in September 2023, and wrote in the Instagram caption:

"And the day I decide to walk away from the game you’re gonna know that very moment that you were witnessing the greatest to ever do it. So no this ain’t goodbye…it’s TIL NEXT TIME. Next chapter. Next blessing. Next level. Onward. This is my biggest album. I feel it. The recording process has been UNBELIEVABLE and I can't wait to share it with the world."

There would be other features in the album from Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, among others.