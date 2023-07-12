"DJ Khaled gonna murder 20 of these": Burger King cheeseburger Thailand sparks wild reactions online

Burger King Thailand's new offering, a cheeseburger with no meat and only an insane amount of cheese, has sparked wild reactions online. On July 9, the fast food brand took to its Facebook handle to confirm the news and revealed that the burger carries up to 20 slices of American cheese between two hamburger buns.

Called "The Real Cheeseburger," the translated version of Burger King's social media post read:

“This is no joke. This is for real.”

As per CNN, Burger King's Thailand location put the item on the menu on Sunday for 109 Thai Baht ($3.1), which is less expensive than the usual 380 Baht ($10.9). The online translated description of the new offering states:

“The real one, real cheese, full of flavor for those who love cheese. Full of cheese flavor with 20 sheets of American cheese!!! The Real Cheeseburger If you don't come to play, order now.”

The new cheeseburger from Burger King Thailand left several people in disbelief, and one of them commented:

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Burger King Thailand's new cheeseburger. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Burger King Thailand's new cheeseburger

After the news of Burger King Thailand's Real Cheeseburger went viral, the Internet was shocked and left skeptical about trying it. Several users claimed that the idea for the new burger had been suggested by the Americans because of the amount of cheese it has.

Others said that the burger with an insane amount of cheese would be a nightmare for a lactose intolerant, with some pointing out how unhealthy it is overall.

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Burger King Thailand's new burger. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Burger King Thailand's new burger. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Burger King Thailand's new burger. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Burger King Thailand's new burger. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Burger King Thailand's new burger. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Burger King Thailand's new burger. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Burger King Thailand's new burger. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Burger King Thailand's new burger. (Photo via @RapTV/Twitter)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Burger King Thailand's new burger. (Photo via @RapTV/Twitter)

Burger King does not specify the number of calories in a Super Cheeseburger, which consists of 20 layers of American cheese, but according to CNN, the cheese alone has around 2260 calories.

While speaking to CNN, a 25-year-old IT engineer named Im Jeepetch said she loved cheese but the amount of it in the new burger is "a bit too much.”

“I could only finish half of it. This is an insane amount of cheese added into one burger. Food is good when things are at the right combination.”

She added that she might not order this burger again, and said:

“Other burgers are already good. I think I will go back to my double cheese angus as usual.”

Other Burger King locations in Thailand offer beef replacements, such as salmon katsu burgers with rice on the side.

Minor International, a Thai hospitality company and one of Asia's major restaurant operators, owns the chain in Thailand. Additionally, the corporation operates locations for Dairy Queen and Benihana.

Poll : 0 votes