Breaking down the 14 songs Lil Yachty just dropped on SoundCloud

Lil Yachty just surprised fans with 14 tracks, including features from artists like 21 Savage and Vory, on his SoundCloud page called "tHE CONCRETE LeaK sYstem." In a now-deleted tweet, Lil Boat made the announcement, which shared the link to his SoundCloud page and a re-tweet from an earlier post, which read:

"Uploaded new songs on the concrete leak system late last night."

It appears these tracks are reposted leaks from Boat's older discography, especially given the fact that the cover art for his profile appears to be Lil Yachty dressed as a plumber fixing a pipe leak. The titles for the 14 tracks uploaded to SoundCloud have been listed below:

Reviewing Lil Yachty's new SoundCloud Records

Each of the songs Yachty uploaded is sonically very different from his older music and highlights his growth as an artist and performer. This can be evidenced by the vast difference between Boat's performance on Part of the plan and Roamin. From love songs to hype music, these tracks encompass everything "new and improved" about the rapper.

Listening to each of these tracks, we find Yachty diving into various themes. Some more notable elements of these songs have been listed below:

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

OBVIOUS - LY

Starting off this list with OBVIOUS - LY, we're introduced to a bouncy synth-fueled track with Yachty effortlessly spinning bars about love, relationships, and luxury that weave through this spacy production.

LONG LIVE MY ANGELS - LY

Boat then follows up with LONG LIVE MY ANGELS - LY, a record that stands out for its pace and Lil Yachty's explosive cadence. A lot of the lyrics highlight his rise to fame and success, with him showing love to all the people he's lost in life.

all i do is syrup sip - ly

With a spoken word intro creating a humorous narrative, finding a man jokingly stating, "My cup still dirty, my cup still muddy," is how we're introduced to Yachty's all i do is syrup sip - ly. The production is electric with a taste of Jersey music, especially in its drum progressions, making this track an easy club banger.

Lil Yachty's SoundCloud page titled 'tHE CONCRETE LeaK sYsyem' (Image via soundcloud.com)

Virginia Creeper - LY 2022

Produced by Earl on the beat, Yachty floats over the bouncy high-BPM track titled Virginia Creeper. Throughout the song, Boat highlights the many luxuries of his life, ever since he's been blown up, speaking on themes of excess, relationships, intimacy, and wealth.

COUNTRY GRAMMAR - LY + JORDAN BELFORT - LY 1

We then get COUNTRY GRAMMAR - LY and JORDAN BELFORT - LY 1 which are interesting songs that, although well produced and executed, fail to leave a similar impact when compared to something more sonically extravagant like OBVIOUS - LY.

DIAMONDS DANCING - LY

The final track without a clear year mentioned is DIAMONDS DANCING - LY, which is filled with electric synths and a heavy bass. Yachty's rapid delivery, weaving through themes revolving around relationships, love, and success, are some of the most enjoyable moments on the track.

NIGHTS - LY 2022

Lil Boat introduces Nights with a spoken word intro where he explains his issues with people, outside his circle, negatively commenting on his life. The rest of the track speaks to the various struggles he's witnessed, with a thick trap production filled with hard-hitting bass and drum patterns.

Lil Yachty's SoundCloud page titled 'tHE CONCRETE LeaK sYsyem' (Image via soundcloud.com)

Part of the plan ft. 21 Savage - Lil Yachty 2023

Amongst these tracks, a 2016 XXL Freshmen reunion with 21 Savage surfaces on a record titled Part of the plan, which is also the duo's first collaboration since 2018.

The record is an upbeat production that features a lot of Yachty's falsetto vocal performances, leading into 21 Savage's verse, where the rapper highlights his industry status as a way of establishing a large gap between himself and his competition.

YELLOW - LY

Yachty opens with a fast-paced verse on Yellow, which appears to be an uncompleted track as his entire vocal performance lasts less than a minute before we're left with a 2-minute instrumental.

That being said, Yellow's production includes elements of Yachty's best work when compared against the other 14 records.

STARTING 2 GEEK - LY 2023 + MAKE YOU MINE REFV1 2023 LY + Sampha Flow

The next three songs, STARTING 2 GEEK - LY 2023, MAKE YOU MINE REFV1 2023 LY, and Sampha Flow, all appear to have been recorded last year. The songs feature Boat's signature Falsetto vocals, which he curated and finessed for his fifth studio album, Let's Start Here.

The production on these three tracks is impressive given how well Yachty's vocals blend over the bassy, yet transient, trap beats. 'Sampha Flow' is a standout track as well for the impressive sampling work done over Can't Get Close - Sampha, which was released on February 22, 2015.

The official album cover art for Lil Yachty's fifth studio album 'Lets Start Here.' released in 2023 (Image via X/@lilyachty)

ROAMIN - Lil Yachty & VORY (2021)

We then get introduced to the first dated track, taking us back to 2021, where Yachty teamed up with VORY, marking their first official career collaboration on a record titled ROAMIN. Given both of their affiliations with Drake, this collab was long overdue, and both artists came through, delivering stellar performances throughout the 3-and-a-half-minute track.

More recently, Lil Yachty dropped the first EP from his record label, Concrete Boys, titled It's Us Vol. 1, which was distributed to all DSPs via Concrete Rekordz and Quality Control Music on April 5, 2024. The album featured label signees like Camo!, Draft Day, DC2trill, and KARRAHBOOO.